Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Christmas Day
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Trinity Bay on Christmas Day.
Harbour Grace RCMP were called around 3:15 p.m. about a vehicle that crossed Route 80, between Heart's Desire and Heart's Content, and rolled into the ditch.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
The 62-year-old man was taken to Carbonear General Hospital with serious injuries. He was the only person in the vehicle.
Police said the man, from New Perlican, died in hospital a short time later.
A collision analyst with RCMP traffic services and the office of the chief medical examiner are investigating. Police said there's no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor.
RCMP are reminding the public about the importance of seatbelt use in vehicles.