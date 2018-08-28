Backlog of single parents needing K-12 school supplies, group says

A group that helps single parents in the province says it's seeing a bigger demand for back-to-school support this year.

The Single Parent Association of Newfoundland is gearing up to distribute backpacks and supplies to more than 300 K-12 students later this week.

"It seems there are more people having crisis situations, and employment is not great," said executive director Elaine Balsom.

"Layoffs are coming, and single parents only have one source of income, and when that source disappears or becomes less, back to school can be quite expensive."

Executive director Elaine Balsom says some families are on a waiting list for school backpacks. (Cal Tobin/CBC)

Balsom said because of the demand, the association has had to put some parents on a waiting list for backpacks. Now, the group is appealing to the public for help.

"We want every child to feel included, we do not want them to feel left out because they don't have supplies," she said.

Balsom said anyone looking to donate or volunteer can telephone, visit the association's website or send her an email directly.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador