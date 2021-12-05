2 people involved in single-engine plane crash near Wabush, TSB says

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it's following up after an amateur built plane crashed near Wabush on Saturday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is collecting information on a plane crash near Wabush on Saturday.

In an email to CBC News, a spokesperson with the TSB said it is following up on a report that an amateur built Murphy Rebel aircraft crashed on a lake near Wabush on Saturday afternoon with two people on board.

According to witnesses, the plane crashed into Flora Lake, just east of Wabush.

CBC News will have more on this story as it becomes available.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador