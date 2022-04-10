Singing your heart out in this week's photo gallery

This sparrow has a song in his heart and nothing's going to stop him from sharing it with the whole wide world. (Submitted by Maureen Sheppard)

A lot of people enjoyed the photos of birds coming back to the province in last week's album, and more sightings of birds and other animals enjoying the warmer weather abound this week.

Enjoy our latest audience gallery. And after, find out how you can submit to be part of the next one.

One of the foxes of Signal Hill hungrily surveys St. John's. (Submitted by Javad Luxar)

Sentinel rocks look out over the sea at Sheaves Cove on the Port au Port Peninsula. (Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

Kim snapped this picture of an early Come Home Year Garden Party on Bell Island. (Submitted by Kim Ploughman)

Rain and snowmelt feed the Waterford River, flowing through Bowring Park. (Submitted by Neville Webb)

From the Sugarloaf trail on the Avalon, you can see millennia of sedimentary rock trust up and tipped on its side, hiding just beneath the surface of the forest. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

This blue jay is ready to say nuts to winter, and we agree. (Submitted by Ellen Turpin)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.