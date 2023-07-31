Federal leaders keep stopping in N.L. for campaign-style visits. Is an election around the corner?

During his stop in St. John's, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slammed the Liberals and Conservatives on affordability. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh was in St. John's on Monday, the latest in a series of campaign-style visits from federal party leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador — though no election has been called.

Singh's visit to St. John's, part of an Atlantic region tour, includes meetings with union leaders, a speech at a grocery store and a stop at the Royal St. John's Regatta.

But Singh said the visit doesn't mean he's preparing for an imminent election.

"We're ready to fight an election at any time, but it isn't our goal. Our goal isn't to trigger an election or to force an election. Our goal from the beginning has been very clear: we want to force this government to do more for people," he said.

Still, election preparation is a part of his visit. On Monday night, the NDP nominated Mary Shortall to once again run in St. John's East. Shortall lost the previously NDP-held seat to Liberal Joanne Thompson in 2021.

Singh said he's confident this time, the race will turn out differently.

"We've got a strong candidate, and we've got a strong track record," he said.

Singh also took credit for some federal initiatives, like the new dental care program for low-income Canadians.

"We'll put more money in people's pockets. We're able to get results. Without us, the Liberals have nothing to show," he said.

Poilievre, Trudeau make campaign-style stops

Last year, the federal NDP agreed to support the federal Liberals through a supply and confidence deal through 2025 — but either party could back out at any time. The Liberals have been trailing the Conservatives in recent polling.

Singh's visit to Newfoundland and Labrador is his second in recent months. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have each visited the province multiple times this year.

Poilievre has mostly focused on rural ridings, including those held by Liberals Gudie Hutchings and Yvonne Jones, on his "axe the tax" tour in this province. He's attended a trade expo in Labrador and stopped by the Royal Canadian Legion in Clarenville, among other locations.

During a townhall at a Happy Valley-Goose Bay pub, Poilievre characterized the federal government's firearms legislation as a threat to hunters' ways of life and slammed the new carbon tax.

In June, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spoke to supporters at Da Shed Pub in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

During his visit, Singh did not criticize the carbon tax itself, though he called for the federal government to take GST off home heating fuel.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Summerford, a community in the Coast of Bays-Central Notre Dame riding, a former Liberal stronghold which fell to Conservative Clifford Small in the 2021 election.

In response to a reporter question, Trudeau attacked the Conservative stances on climate change and green energy like hydrogen.

"Those people aren't being honest with you. They're not preparing people across the country in energy sectors for not just the challenges of the future but the incredible opportunities," he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a Summerford lumber company last week. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Trudeau went to Cottle's Island Lumber Company, before later heading to a festival in Twillingate.

A few days before his visit to Newfoundland and Labrador, Trudeau overhauled most of his cabinet. The new team will likely follow the prime minister into the next election.

