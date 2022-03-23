For a long time, David Hart wanted to make a record in the Innu language.

With his latest studio album, Nikanute — written and performed entirely in Innu-aimun — the singer-songwriter, who grew up in Sheshatshiu, has fulfilled that dream.

"I'm very proud because it takes a lot of work and a lot of courage to do this."

Hart told CBC's Weekend AM in a recent interview that he didn't speak English until he was about 12 years old. He was raised by his grandparents and lived a lot of his youth out on the land, hunting.

"We would be out in the bush all year long, and we'd come back in the summertime," he said.

Hart said there was always music in his family.

"There was always traditional drum. A very sacred drum that was carried by my grandfather," he said. "It's a hunting drum, and my grandfather would play the drum. As I got older I realized I loved music."

To fulfil his dream of becoming a musician, Hart left Labrador and settled in Quebec City. He's lived there for more than a decade and has performed music all over Quebec and in many indigenous communities across Canada.

The title track translates into English as a phrase — "keep moving forward" — that Hart uses all the time, he said. When he travels to Indigenous communities, he plays music and hosts motivational workshops.

"I try to encourage people to keep moving forward, to have a better life."

The song Nikauinan Assi is about "Mother Earth," said Hart, and about helping people who are hurting. "If you saw somebody struggling … if they're giving up, go back to the land, talk to the Creator," said Hart.

"You don't have to understand the words. Some of the communities they speak another language, but they connect with that song."

