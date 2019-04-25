The Simpsons in all their yellow glory on stage in Corner Brook

Picture a post-apocalyptic wasteland where there's no electricity and civilization has crumbled, strangers are huddled around a campfire, telling stories of a life they remember.

What do these strangers have in common? The Simpsons.

The animated show, now in its 30th season, is the longest-running American sitcom and a theatric production titled Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play hones in on just how deeply ingrained the show is in the public's memory, by showing a group of strangers reciting the episode to each other.

"There's no power … and this is what they're doing to survive, they're re-enacting this particular episode," says Todd Hennessey, the director of the Hard Ticket Theatre production, happening Thursday and Friday nights at the Grenfell campus theatre in Corner Brook.

"They become this travelling theatre troupe, and I love that."

Hennessey isn't a die-hard Simpsons fanatic, but says he's "a fan, as much as probably we all are."

But it wasn't The Simpsons that drew him to the dark comedy, penned by American playwright Anne Washburn.

You quote The Simpsons without thinking you're quoting The Simpsons . - Nick Hamlyn

"It really grabbed my attention because I love nothing more in the theatre than emotional storytelling, and this is a play that, at its heart, is about the power of story," Hennessey told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

"I can't prove it, I have no evidence, but I think we've been doing theatre for as long as we've been people, and I think it's because we have this need to talk to one another, describe events, tell stories."

'A couple d'ohs and a scream'

The Simpsons episode the characters describe is Cape Feare, which features the maniacal murder plot of Sideshow Bob, Bart's nemesis.

A crocheted bald cap to make Nick Hamlyn look like Homer Simpson. (Submitted)

For life-long Simpsons fan Nick Hamlyn, who stars as a few characters in the play, including Homer and Scratchy, it shows just how much the show is loved.

"It just epitomizes the fact that the show has just worked itself into everybody's everyday vernacular," Hamlyn said.

"You quote The Simpsons without thinking you're quoting The Simpsons, right? Whatever situation you're in, there's some quote that will always work."

And to play the family's patriarch wasn't as difficult as he was worried it would be.

"A couple d'ohs and a scream. It's way easier than I thought it would be. I thought, oh I'm gonna have to work on an impression, but everyone's already got a Homer impression in their back pocket," he said.

"I think I've been practicing since I was eight."

Hamlyn said he's excited to bring Homer to life at home.

"Yeah, like 30 per cent of my personality is directly from The Simpsons … I remember negotiating a half-hour later bedtime when I was eight years old, and I definitely shouldn't have been watching the Simpsons."

Appropriate? Maybe not, Hamlyn said.

"But I turned out OK."

'This cultural touchstone'

The play is in three acts: in the first, you meet a group of strangers retelling the episode of The Simpsons they all remember. The second is seven years later, when that group of strangers has morphed into a travelling theatre troupe touring the land.

The third act is 75 years after that, when an episode of The Simpsons has turned into myth and legend.

"It's become this cultural touchstone and the third act is a crazy mystery play, morality tale, that uses that Simpsons episode to talk about family and sacrifice and the need to love one another, all in this amazingly crazy context of this pageant play," Hennessey said.

Any fan of The Simpsons will enjoy the play, says the director. (Submitted)

Making the costumes was a challenge, but Hennessey commissioned a friend who crochets to make some of the costumes, and taught himself how to use a vacuseal to make Simpsons family masks.

Hennessey said even if you're not a huge Simpsons fan, this play should be a good time.

"It's really about the need to talk to each other and help each other to get through the hard times."

Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play is on stage at Memorial University's Grenfell theatre April 26 and 26 starting at 8 p.m. both nights.

