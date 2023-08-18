For new Grand Chief Simon Pokue, land claims are at the heart of preserving the Innu Nation's future

Simon Pokue was elected as the Innu Nation's grand chief earlier this week. (Submitted by Simon Pokue)

The Innu Nation's newest grand chief has a list of issues he wants to tackle in his three-year term. At the very top are the land claims he wants to see honoured.

Simon Pokue told CBC News this week, following his election, that the First Nation will be aiming to resolve all outstanding land claims issues by March.

"We signed a framework agreement in 1996, an agreement in principle in 2011," he said. "That's a long time to be on the table. I want to finish our land claims and self-government agreement."

Pokue argued all the challenges the community is facing — including education, jobs, housing and health care — all tie into land claims.

Another priority is to make sure economic land development projects proposed for Innu land happen only if they benefit the Innu, said Pokue, pointing to the proposed Gull Island hydroelectric project as an example.

The Innu Nation is suing Hydro-Québec and the Churchill Falls (Labrador) Corporation for $4 billion over the Lower Churchill project, claiming ecological and cultural damage caused by the damming of the upper Churchill River for the project.

Pokue said Hydro-Québec never compensated the Innu Nation or recognized their rights.

"This is our land, and government recognized that. And Quebec has to take responsibility for what they did to our people as well," he said.

In August 2021 the Innu Nation announced it was taking the federal and provincial governments to court over the $5.2-billion agreement-in-principle Muskrat Falls rate mitigation deal. In September the First Nation agreed to discontinue underlying litigation and withdraw its injunction application.

Pokue said they are prepared to come to an agreement but won't sign one until their rights are protected.

"The government has shown us no respect on this. It is our land. It is our land claim area. The government accepted that it's in our land claim area back in 1996."

Their leaders have said there will be no development on Gull Island if rate mediation isn't fair to the Innu, Pokue added.

Health care and housing on agenda

For Pokue, a lot of social problems can be solved by getting a fair deal on major economic development projects and getting their land claims recognized. He said that will help improve conditions for the next generation.

"With land claims we will have self-government. We need to be able to create opportunities for our kids. They need to see where they fit in the future. And so far, our future has always been one of fighting with governments for survival," said Pokue.

Housing is another issue his administration is tackling, and he said they're working with the government to solve the issue.

"Our kids are, our children are dying," he said, "and we don't have housing. I mean, there's still that lack of housing in most communities, social problems as a result of the social problems, you know. And now the government is doing very little about the cost of living inflation."

People have also been hit hard by the rising cost of living and have received very little funding to help, he said.

On the more optimistic side, he said, earlier this year the Innu Nation saw a record number of 34 students graduating from Grade 12. He wants to build on that momentum — and land claims negotiations are again key, he said.

Innu Nation students graduate, he said, but then can't find jobs. Settling land claims discussions will help create jobs and ensure their future, he said.

