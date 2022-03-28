Innu man facing 'life or death' situation as wait for transplant continues

Simeon Poker had no trouble finding a kidney donor. In fact, he had about a dozen people lined up to help save the Natuashish man's life.

But nearly two years since being told he needed a transplant, Poker is still waiting. He fears he doesn't have much time left, and is being supported by a growing chorus of voices including his legislative representative and the Chief of the Mushuau Innu First Nation.

"I just hope it's coming soon, the transplant, and I just don't feel like living like this," said Poker in an interview in St. John's last Thursday. "I've been going downhill everyday. I get sicker and sicker."

'The kidney is there'

Poker, an Innu father and businessman, said he walks around at night to settle his restless legs. The effects of constant nausea and vomiting show on his thin frame. With little hope left, Poker said he is contemplating suicide.

"I can't sleep, I can't lay down, I can't sit on the couch, I can't do anything," he said.

Poker, 41, has been battling diabetes for almost two decades, and developed renal failure in 2020.

His younger brothers were tested to see if they could give him a kidney. Two of them matched, and Timmy Poker has been preparing for the transplant.

"The kidney is there, and it is ready. I want him to have a normal life," said Ruby Poker, as she clutches her husband's hand.

Timmy Poker, left, is waiting to provide his older brother, Simeon, right, with a kidney. Their father Prote Poker, middle, says his son's condition is worsening daily and is disappointed by the delay in Simeon getting a transplant. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Simeon Poker said he and his family were told in June 2020 that it would take three to six months for him to get the kidney transplant in Halifax.

Since then, he said, there has been a lack of communication, and differing opinions from doctors on which medications he should be taking. He and his family moved to St. John's last summer to be closer to the Health Sciences Centre, but Poker said his health is getting worse.

In the last few months, his fingers and toes have turned black from a slack of circulation.

Keeping hope alive

Prote and Christine Poker, his father and mother, travelled to St. John's three weeks ago after Ruby called to say her husband was losing hope. He was spiralling into a deep depression and wanted to skip his life-saving dialysis appointments.

"I keep telling him, it's going to happen soon. Every time I knew he was struggling with nausea and vomiting I would say it will be soon, soon, I keep saying that," said Prote Poker, the former chief of the Mushuau Innu First Nation.

"[The doctors] would say maybe [you can get the transplant] after another test, they keep changing the dates."

The longer Poker waits for a transplant, the sicker he gets. If he is too sick, he can't get the surgery — a frustrating Catch-22 for him and his loved ones.

Poker's toes started to turn black several months ago while in St. John's, preparing for a kidney transplant. One of the tips of his fingers has also turned black due to a lack of circulation. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"Sometimes I don't know where to go to ask for help, or where to call. It's hard to see him like this, in pain all the time, and I feel very helpless as a mother, I feel I failed him," Christine Poker said, tears rolling down her cheeks as she sits by her son's side.

"When I came here he was begging me, begging me to let him die."

In 2019, nearly 4,500 Canadians were on a waiting list for a transplant, according to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Of those, 77 per cent were waiting for a kidney.

According to the Kidney Foundation, wait times range from several months to several years.

The website for the Multi-Organ Transplant Program in Halifax indicates the wait time for a kidney transplant is 2.8 years but does not specify if that number includes people waiting for a kidney donor.

MHA takes on case

Simeon Poker's plight landed on the floor of the House of Assembly earlier this month, when MHA Lela Evans asked the health minister what he was doing to help. Health Minister John Haggie said he couldn't speak to individual cases and asked Evans to follow up directly, which she did.

Evans, the MHA for Torngat Mountains, took on Poker's case in August 2021. Since then she's been in touch with the CEO of Eastern Health and the vice-president of clinical services.

Evans said she has learned COVID-19 played a part in the delay, but she said the biggest failing was a lack of clear communication with the Poker family about what Simeon needed to do in order to get the transplant.

"To me, we have an Innu man who speaks his own language, he also speaks English, he has his parent's support, his wife's support, and still he is falling through the cracks because of communication and followup," Evans said.

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans has been looking into Simeon Poker's case since August 2021. She says Poker has been failed by a lack of proper communication by health professionals. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"When he is sick he goes to [emergency] and where is the team?"

Evans said she is shocked by his rapid physical decline, especially since he uprooted his entire family to move near a larger health centre.

"In 2020, Simeon Poker was a healthy man. He might have had some issues but they weren't major issues," Evans said.

"It's almost like when he got in care, his condition got worse."

'It is a matter of life or death'

In a letter dated March 14, Mushuau Innu First Nation Chief John Nui threw his support behind Poker and urged the province to look into his case.

"We are extremely concerned over the toll that extensive wait time, plethora of medications, prolonged uncertainty and actual displacement from his home, his community and his people is taking on him and are carefully monitoring his descent into the loss of hope and into depression," Nui wrote in a letter, provided to Evans.

"We see a young member of our community spiralling downwards despite his valiant effort throughout this trial that he faces."

Nui asked that a decision be made on a medication regimen that would reduce Poker's pain and allow him to sleep, and for a date to be set for the transplant.

On Thursday afternoon, Poker said he was told his file would be sent to Halifax for review. It's an encouraging sign but the Poker family is cautiously optimistic.

Simeon Poker, left, is getting a kidney transplant from his brother Timmy Poker. To show his support and fundraise, Tommy Poker, right, ran about 600 kilometres and raised more than $30,000 during the summer of 2021. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

In a statement, a spokesperson from Eastern Health said it has a role in preparing a patient for organ transplant by providing medical care and education, and to coordinate with the Multi-Organ Transplant Program in Halifax.

The health authority said the main point of contact is a nurse transplant coordinator who works with a team of health-care professionals, including an Indigenous patient navigator.

"All patients have a prescribed treatment plan, and it is imperative that they follow their plan to ensure necessary preparedness for transplant eligibility," said the emailed statement.

"Eastern Health supports all necessary tests, procedures and consultations required for the transplant preparation, which varies according to the patient's clinical needs."

For its part, the Department of Health and Community Services, which is responsible for oversight of the provincial kidney program, said it won't speak about individual cases.

A statement from the department sent on Tuesday said treatment decisions fall to the specialists who work with the regional health authorities.

Poker's daughter is set to graduate high school in Natuashish this spring. The hope is that she will be walked down the aisle with her father and uncle, the man who is prepared to help save his brother's life.

Read more by CBC Newfoundland and Labrador