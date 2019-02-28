The difference a teacher can make: N.L. metalsmith pays tribute to mentor

An exhibit of intricate artworks forged in silver on display at Corner Brook's Rotary Arts Centre is a testament to the power of great teachers.

Wesley Harris has spent the past year touring an exhibition that pays tribute to his high school art teacher, Arthur Brecken, who died in 2003.

"I probably would not be a silversmith today if it was not for having met him," Harris said.

Harris was a student at Erin District High School in Erin, Ont., in 1972, when he first became a student in Arthur Brecken's class.

Now, more than 45 years later, silver art by the two men is on display together in an exhibit called Mentor and Metalsmith.

Butterfly Box is a piece by Arthur Brecken made of sterling silver coiled-wire patterns and silver butterflies on top fused into enamel. (Wesley Harris/Submitted)

The show includes 23 of Brecken's pieces along with 50 by Harris, all paying tribute to Brecken and his influence.

The pieces are grouped together according to themes such as music, nature and faith.

The exhibition previously made stops in St. John's, British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia before arriving in Corner Brook at the Rotary Arts Centre.

It closes on March 4.

Forging a connection

Harris's passion for art was sparked in the high school classroom, but his life could have taken a very different path.

Arthur Brecken was the child of Canadian missionaries to China, and he spent his boyhood there.

He studied art at Mount Allison University in Nova Scotia from 1938 to 1940, and pursued a career as a freelance craftsperson.

Cattails is a sculptural piece by Brecken made from sterling silver and wood. (Wesley Harris/Submitted)

Brecken sold commissioned pieces of metalwork art, and taught art privately and at recreation centres in Ontario.

Though he was a skilled metalsmith and artist, he never tried to set up an exhibition of his work other than a table here and there at craft shows.

Nor was he actively looking for a gig teaching high school art — he came by the job through volunteering his teaching services to a school that didn't have an art teacher on staff.

"I remember him starting off the class each day saying, 'Art is not a subject you study in school. Art is a way of life,'" recalled Harris.

This Violin and Bow sculpture was begun by Harris when he was a student in Brecken's art class in 1973, but the violin sound box was put aside for 44 years, and it was only completed in time for the Mentor and Metalsmith exhibit. (Wesley Harris/Submitted)

Brecken's approach to metal art was not one of pouring molten metal into a mould.

Instead, he used a cumulative process of building and constructing pieces of art from smaller units that were soldered together, an approach that Wesley Harris still employs to this day for some of his metalwork.

Art is a way of life. - Wesley Harris, quoting Arthur Brecken

Regardless of the method used on any given piece, metal art is time-consuming to create and, as an example, Harris says it took him more than 1,000 hours to create a four-piece silver tea service that is part of the current exhibit.

Inspiration and support

Not only was Arthur Brecken a teacher and the inspiration behind Harris's decision to become an artist, Brecken's guidance and support didn't end after high school.

He was willing to invest in former students through his time and teaching, but also by putting money into getting their careers started.

Harris said Brecken helped him with the cost of entering competitions and taking workshops, and he made a habit of commissioning artwork from former students as a way to help them become established.

This Labradorite box by Harris was commissioned by Brecken in 1987. It was presented back to Harris in 2002 when he was getting ready for a curated exhibition. Brecken, who was 85 at the time, wrote to Harris, "I will not be around much longer, so now is the time to pass it back to the creator." (Wesley Harris/Submitted)

Some of those purchased pieces were on display in Brecken's home along with his own metal art.

Brecken's niece, Gwen MacNairn, who now lives in Halifax, remembers it from her childhood as a fanciful place.

"His house was its own gallery. Things were on display in every nook and cranny, so it would be almost be like a magical house to visit," she said.

He would be thrilled. - Gwen MacNairn

Harris said it was common for Brecken to present back to his students as gifts the very art he had commissioned and paid for.

"A very supportive man, he was a friend as well for the last 30 years of his life," Harris told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Passing the torch

Arthur Brecken did not have any children of his own, and his niece believes Brecken viewed his students as the family he'd never had.

"He really just treated them as the special people that he saw them to be," said MacNairn.

"And it was his way of giving what he knew to the next generation."

Gwen MacNairn — Brecken's niece, and one of his few close relatives —stands with Harris at the opening of Mentor and Metalsmith at the Mary E. Black Gallery in Halifax. (Wesley Harris/Submitted)

MacNairn's mother was Brecken's only sibling, so his nieces and a nephew are now the only living relatives.

MacNairn said the family is pleased with the interest Harris has taken in her uncle's work and the effort he put into ensuring Arthur Brecken received wider recognition than he ever had in his lifetime.

"To see the exhibit, and to see the pieces side by side just seemed so appropriate," she said.

"I just felt as if Arthur was there with us, and I just know he would be thrilled to see such a thing."

MacNairn said her uncle would be surprised and pleased to know that people outside his small town in Ontario are interested in admiring his work.

Finishing touches

As the exhibit gets set to wrap up March 4 in Corner Brook, it is the last chance most people will have to see the artwork of Arthur Brecken.

Once the show closes, the silver art of Brecken and Harris will return to private collections and Brecken's pieces will likely not be on public display again.

This Sugar Bowl and Sugar Spoon are part of a tea service created by Wesley Harris. (Wesley Harris/Submitted)

Harris will continue his work as an established metalsmith and jewellery artist in Corner Brook, which has been home for him since the 1980s.

"It is a very unique opportunity," said MacNairn.

"Seeing all these pieces together again would never happen."

