New signs at Signal Hill 'not just a decoration' for newcomers

New signs at Signal Hill point towards growing diversity When a visitor pointed out the sign's lack of diversity, Parks Canada decided they were right and did something about it.

It's been in the background of an uncountable number of pictures taken by visitors to Signal Hill.

It's a signpost with more than a dozen arrows pointing in different directions, toward major cities in other parts of the world. But for more than 40 years, those cities had a decidedly Eurocentric slant. London, Dublin, Paris and Lisbon were there. Beijing, Damascus, New Delhi and Baghdad were not.

But this spring, an international student at Memorial University sent Parks Canada a message, pointing out the sign's lack of diversity. Parks Canada decided they were right.

Check out the video player to see where the new sign is pointing, and hear from people who come from those places about what it means to be included.

