The Signal Hill fence fiasco is over but Parks Canada still wants a permanent solution

The cedar planks formerly obstructing part of the view on Signal Hill are sitting in storage now, but Parks Canada is reviewing the ruckus those boards caused this summer in hopes of building on its approach to future projects — like a permanent solution for the Signal Hill performance field.

Internal emails obtained by CBC News through access to information show the onslaught of hate mail Parks Canada received in July after constructing a fence to the right of the visitor centre.

The fiasco was short lived but involved Rick Mercer, local MPs, the environment minister and lots of public feedback.

"While the fence was intended to address safety concerns and improve the experience for visitors during the Signal Hill Tattoo and other performances, the initial solution clearly missed the mark," Parks Canada said in a statement Friday.

'Missed the mark'

Fence posts are still standing, but the boards in between were taken down within days of being put up.

Parks Canada has gone back to using a temporary fence when the performance field is in use. Staff are stationed at the edge of the field and some of the performances have been "altered" for public safety reasons.

In July, critics said it appeared the fence was designed to block the view. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"These are short-term measures and Parks Canada is considering permanent options that will meet public safety requirements and improve the visitor experience, while not impairing the view from that area of Signal Hill," the statement said.

"Parks Canada will ensure that the public, partners and stakeholders are appropriately informed of future activities related [to] the Signal Hill performance field."

Among criticism about blocking the view and the estimated $65,000 cost, the public questioned Parks Canada about a lack of public consultation on the cedar fence.

"I would like you to note that consultations with the community should happen before and not after a project affecting the community is completed," one person wrote during the fence controversy.

"Some items should seek public support or awareness, this being one," said another.

"[Its] sudden unannounced construction and very weak justification shows little regard for Signal Hill users and certainly a degree of hubris on the part of Parks Canada," said a third.

Reviewing fence fiasco

In an emailed response to questions, Parks Canada said the fence was part of a larger series of infrastructure investments.

"Projects such as this do not normally involve formal consultations, however Parks Canada strives to share information with the public and stakeholders on these types of projects through various forms of communications, including its website and during regular meetings with key stakeholders."

To a question about whether any policy would change as a result of the backlash, Parks Canada said it was "reviewing and evaluating various aspects of the project" and that the ensuing evaluation "will inform our approach to future projects at Signal Hill National Historic Site and other Parks Canada places."

The statement said staff always knew people had a strong connection with Signal Hill but the incident reinforced the importance of the connection.

"Parks Canada places belong to all Canadians and we appreciate the community's engagement on this issue and their passion for Signal Hill."

