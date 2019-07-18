Too ugly to survive: Signal Hill fence demolition underway

Workers are on Signal Hill in St. John's to tear down a wooden fence that sparked public outrage.

Parks Canada built a three-metre high fence near the visitor's centre on the national historic site earlier this week, blocking the view of St. John's from that section of the site.

The organization said the fence would help deal with traffic safety issues on Signal Hill, a favourite walking site with city residents and a popular draw for tourists. The hill provides stunning views of St. John's, its harbour and the Atlantic Ocean.

The construction happened quickly, without public consultation, and the reaction to it was swift and fierce, with widespread public condemnation of the fence.

St. John's East MP Nick Whalen slammed the move, and took the issue to the office of federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who is responsible for Canada's national parks.

Hours later, McKenna's office said the fence would come down, citing "feedback" to Parks Canada.

She said the wood from the fence will be reused in the new, temporary barrier.

