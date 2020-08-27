Signal Hill vehicle noise problem has locals at odds with the city — again

As loud vehicles continue to rip through the Signal Hill area of St. John's, a group of residents say they are fed up with a lack of city leadership and are looking for a solution.

Signal Hill is a popular driving destination atop a steep climb, but resident Mona Rossiter said locals don't have an issue with the volume of vehicles — just a certain percentage of them, revving their engines.

"This is about a particular issue. It's modified vehicles, excessively loud cars and trucks and motorcycles, using the city streets as a playground," said Rossiter, a founding member of the Signal Hill Neighbourhood Association.

"This isn't just a runway up to Cabot Tower. This is a neighbourhood. People live here."

The noise issue is well-known, as locals have raised concerns for years, in the media and at public meetings with the city, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and Parks Canada. Rossiter said after a series of "helpful meetings" with the city last year, progress seemed imminent, but that appears to have stalled.

"Basically, they haven't showed any leadership," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"When you have this growing issue of excessive noise in our city, and citizens raising this continually as an issue, then I think it would be incumbent on policy makers and city officials to look at it."

Outside city control

Coun. Sandy Hickman, who chairs the city's transportation committee, said the problems are largely out of municipal control.

"We cannot change the geography of the city. There are hills, and there are people that are adjusting their mufflers, and/or just have loud cars. I don't know what to say about that. That's not within our jurisdiction whatsoever," he said.

There are speed limits on the road, but putting speed bumps on the way to Signal Hill would be dangerous, he said. Noise laws fall under provincial legislation and enforcing that is a task for police, he added.

"It's difficult. Jurisdiction is important. We can lobby, as can the citizens' group, the provincial government, the RNC. We have done that, we will continue to do that," Hickman said.

But Rossiter wants more done, and says other places have figured it out, pointing to Edmonton, which began using noise monitoring equipment this spring to begin ticketing loud vehicles. Police in Guelph, Ont., started cracking down on noisy vehicles this summer following citizen complaints there.

"We've suggested ideas. It's just that what we're running into is that, everybody is saying it's not their jurisdiction," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"There seems to be a lack of either understanding of the issue, or deliberately sticking their heads in the sand."

A renewed push

While people living in Signal Hill have complained for years, Rossiter said her group has reached out to other neighbourhoods in St. John's and found common ground in a new Facebook group. That group is leading a petition to pressure the provincial government to change legislation on after-market changes that make vehicles noisier.

"I think on a lot of fronts this is an issue that can't be just ignored or brushed to the side," she said.

She also said her group isn't dissuaded if the problem boils down to a financial one.

"We'll do a GoFundMe. We'll raise the money for the tools that are needed, if this is a cost issue," she said. "We're willing to lead on solutions."

Hickman said one solution might be a roundabout installed at the bottom of Signal Hill.

"That is a mitigating measure that we're looking at down the road," he said.

