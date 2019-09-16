Dramatic text messages seen in different light at Signal Hill attempted murder trial

In a language where people say "I would die for you" to thank a shopkeeper, text messages from the accused in an attempted murder trial have to be scrutinized in a different context, said a linguist.

The trial of an Iranian student charged with trying to kill a fellow countryman in St. John's has been unique in many ways, at times highlighting cultural complications between the accused and the English-speaking defence lawyer and prosecutor.

A publication ban is in place on the identities of the two men involved in the incident, which saw them both tumble a short distance down a cliff on Signal Hill in St. John's.

Early in the trial, a booklet of text messages was entered as evidence. Some of its contents appeared to show the accused threatening to kill the complainant, or go on a killing spree.

"I'm thinking about killing [the complainant] and then myself."

"I want to stab myself and then [him]."

"If I had a gun, I'd shoot everybody."

They were translated by a Persian-speaking linguist who testified for Crown prosecutor Jude Hall. But defence lawyer Mark Gruchy called a different expert on Thursday, who cast a different light on the same words.

He is talking about the thoughts that are coming to him. I don't see any actual intention here. - Leila Ziamajidi, linguist

Leila Ziamajidi holds a PhD in linguistics, and was studying at Memorial University in 2016 when she met the accused.

It was the one and only time they crossed paths in the small Iranian community within St. John's.

On Thursday, she broke down her interpretation of the text messages sent between the accused and his brother.

"Whatever I say, it's just my interpretation as a linguist," she said. "I don't know him and I just want to have a fair interpretation."

Dramatic language with odd translations

While she mostly agreed with the word-for-word translations, she differed from the prosecution's linguist on whether or not the texts showed real intent, or were more figurative.

In Persian, different verbs can be translated to the same words in English, but mean very different things, Ziamajidi said.

For example, one phrase translates word-for-word to "I want to stab myself and then [him]," but it could mean the person is having thoughts or dreams about it, and has no desire to actually commit the act.

"He is talking about the thoughts that are coming to him. I don't see any actual intention here," she said of the messages. "If somebody really wanted to do something, they would be using other words. It's just my intuition as a native speaker."

It didn't look like someone was going to murder someone. - Leila Ziamajidi, linguist

Ziamajidi also said the text messages need to be viewed with a Persian perspective as opposed to an English one.

It is a dramatic language filled with phrases that translate oddly into English. For example, she said it's not uncommon for people in Iran to say "I would die for you" as a way to show thanks for everyday acts of kindness.

"It didn't look like someone was going to murder someone," she said of the text messages.

The trial is playing out at the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador Trial Division building on Duckworth Street in downtown St. John's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Accused expected to testify

Testimony is expected to wrap on Friday morning with the defence calling its final witness — the man accused of attempted murder.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from the complainant, who said the two men were living together in April 2017 when the incident took place.

The complainant said he was helping the accused, who was suffering from deteriorating mental health. There has been suggestion the two men had an intimate relationship, though the complainant vehemently denied it.

The two men went to Signal Hill on April 7, 2017, with the accused telling the complainant they were going skiing.

When they reached a cliff overlooking the ocean, the complainant said the accused pulled him down over the cliff a short distance before getting stuck in the bushes.

