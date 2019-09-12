Core issues in attempted murder case 'can get you hung from a construction crane,' defence says

How would you feel if who you are as a person was punishable by death in your home country?

That issue is beginning to work its way into an attempted murder trial in St. John's, as questions surfaced about a possible affair between two devout Muslim men from Iran.

Both men are said to have fallen a few feet down a steep cliff at Signal Hill on Apri 7, 2017, in what's alleged to have been a botched murder-suicide.

Questions about their relationship provided subtext to a fiery exchange between the prosecution, defence and judge at Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon.

CBC News is not allowed to identify the accused or the complainant in the case, for reasons which we are barred from telling you.

"I'm talking about the very practical pressure that people who are not Canadian citizens can feel in these very close relationships, when they are citizens of an authoritative state," said defence lawyer Mark Gruchy.

"When the very issue at the core of this case can get you hung from a construction crane."

Iran is one of nine countries in the world where being gay can mean the death penalty.

I am thinking about killing [the complainant] and then myself. - Translation of text message from accused to his brother

Witness testimony on Wednesday told the story of a young man tortured by a deteriorating mental state in the weeks before he allegedly wrapped his roommate in his arms and tried to throw them both to their deaths.

Texts show possible threat of murder-suicide

In April 2017, the accused was 27, and a PhD candidate at Memorial University. So was the complainant.

Throughout that first semester of 2017, they sometimes worked together on the same project under their doctoral supervisor, Dr. Hodjat Shiri.

All three men are from Iran.

When the complainant's wife and daughter went back to Iran for a month, the accused moved into his dormitory. Shiri said the complainant was being a "very kind guy," and indicated he was looking after the accused during his struggles with mental illness.

Text messages read aloud by a Farsi linguist show the accused was seriously concerned about his health in the days and weeks before the alleged incident, which happened two weeks before the complainant's wife and child were due back in St. John's.

I knew that both of these students were Muslims. In the Muslim religion, having [homosexual] relations is a sin. - Hodjat Shiri, supervisor

Three days before the incident, the accused texted his brother in Iran and seemed to make a startling admission.

"I am thinking about killing [the complainant] and then myself," the linguist translated the text as saying.

Gruchy intends to call his own linguist witness to question the accuracy of the translation.

After that text, the accused's brother tried to call him twice, but there was no answer. He sent another message, trying to assure him he had done nothing wrong.

The next day, he sent another message.

"Brother, this is sin. Later you will regret it for doing these things. What sin have your parents and his parents done that they must be in mourning for their children. Just wait a bit, brother. I will be there on April 13."

The brother arrived four days early, but he was too late.

Professor thought relationship was 'unlikely'

Hodjat Shiri still remembers where he was on April 7, 2017.

He was shopping at a Canadian Tire store with his wife when he realized he had a missed call. He then got a text message from the complainant.

"He said [the accused] was trying to kill him, and to call the police," Shiri testified on Wednesday.

Shiri did what he was told, and later went to the police station to give a statement on what he knew about the incident and the relationship between the two men.

He was asked if they were having an affair.

"I thought it was very unlikely," Shiri told the court on Wednesday. "I knew that both of these students were Muslims. In the Muslim religion, having [homosexual] relations is a sin."

Shiri also told the court how the accused had sought help from a Memorial University medical clinic, and that a doctor told the accused to take medical leave.

Shiri said the accused told him he'd rather go to the fourth floor and jump out the window, saying he'd rather be on leave for a broken back than for mental health issues.

Testimony from Shiri as well as the text messages show that the accused was struggling with the decision to put his PhD program on hold and to move back to Iran to seek treatment.

Questions about Islamic guard connections

For more than an hour, Gruchy cross-examined Shiri and led him down a strange line of questioning. He repeatedly asked questions about the professor's close relationships with his students, particularly the Iranian ones, while mixing in questions about Sheri's former employer in Iran.

When he finally asked about connections between the company — Sadra Maritime Industrial — and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, Justice Vikas Khaladkar jumped in.

He ordered the witness to leave the room, while he leaned over the bench and took a stern tone with the defence lawyer.

"Mr. Gruchy, I've been extraordinarily patient all afternoon," he said, leaning over the bench and looking down on the defence counsel.

He demanded to know where the questions were leading.

I'm not talking about a conspiracy theory, because I don't do that. - Mark Gruchy

Gruchy made reference to Shiri's ties to the company, which is majority owned by the Islamic branch of the Iranian Armed Forces.

He was ordered to abandon his line of questioning and told he could bring Shiri back if his former employer became a relevant issue later in the trial.

Prosecutor Jude Hall referred to it as a conspiracy theory, which stoked a terse response from Gruchy.

"I'm not talking about a conspiracy theory, because I don't do that," he said while looking down at his papers.

He then lifted his head and made the comment about being hung from a construction crane.

The triall continues Thursday morning with Shiri scheduled to return to the stand.

