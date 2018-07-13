Student from Sierra Leone returns to Memorial University, 50 years after graduating

After 50 years away from the island, a woman from Sierra Leone has returned to Newfoundland, answering a "yearning urge" to return to the province.

In 1963 Eva Francess Richards crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to Newfoundland in order to complete a master of economics degree at Memorial University in St. John's.

"Initially I … didn't feel settled," Richards said of her arrival on the island.

Eva Francess Richards stands outside the Bowater residence at Memorial University in 1963. (Provided by Eva Francess Richards)

"Wanted to sort of go back home, but then after a term I settled down."

Once Richards' homesickness subsided, the island and the university earned a special place in her heart — so much so that she decided to return more than half a century later with her three adult children, who watched proudly as their mother received her golden alumni pin from Susan Dyer Knight, the chancellor of MUN.

After receiving her pin, Richards and family took a trip down memory lane, revisiting all her old haunts while touring the facilities.

First of many African MUN students

Until she received a scholarship from the Canadian government to attend Memorial University, Richards had never heard of the school.

International students are commonplace at MUN in 2018 — the university says there are 2,300 international students at the school, from more than 100 countries — but that wasn't the case in 1963.

Eva Francess Richards' golden alumni pin, which she received upon her first visit to the university in 50 years. (Ted Dillion)

"If my memory serves me right, I was the first female African student here. There were two male African students," Richards said.

She was happy to find that she was not the only one to have come from a far-away country and befriended students from Burma, China and elsewhere. Through the shared difficulty of adjusting to an entirely new environment, the international students bonded.

"It was quite challenging to start off with," she said.

"The food. The weather … there was the whole difference of culture and environment, but it was very welcoming."

'Very kind'

Though Richards and the other international students struggled with the cold weather, they were pleased to find the locals were warm. Richards described the Canadian students at MUN as "very kind."

Together they created many memories, which Richards cherishes to this day. Some of these were personally profound, but there are others she shares with the world.

There were two historically monumental moments in particular that Richards recalls from her time at MUN.

Susan Knight, chancellor of MUN, presented Eva Francess Richards with her alumni pin on July 12, 2018. (CBC)

"I remember I was coming back to Bowater house from lectures … there was such excitement in the air … they said, 'President Kennedy has been assassinated,'" she said.

"I forgot all about dinner and everything and watched the whole story develop … it was quite a sad occasion."

Luckily, there was nothing tragic about the other noteworthy historically event. Richards wistfully recalled the first time the Beatles came to America, and how taken she'd been with their long hair and fancy get ups — Ringo Starr's in particular.

'Sharp as that'

Knight was pleased to see an alumni travel so far in order to return to the institution and receive her alumni pin.

"It's not often that we get someone from very far away who really wants to return, all the way from Sierra Leone, to revisit Memorial with her whole family," she said.

Knight was immediately struck by Richards' easy recollection of her time here, despite the time that had passed.

"She was speaking about her memories and they are like, sharp as that," she said, snapping her fingers.

"So much recalled. So much saved. And so much special."

'Extremely satisfying'

Richards returned home to Sierra Leone after graduation, using the education she received at Memorial to benefit her home country by joining the civil service.

It may have taken her quite some time to return, but it seems as though she's glad she did. She summed up her experience while sitting in her former dorm room at Bowater residence.

"Emotionally, extremely satisfying, because it's been quite a long ambition of mine to come back."

