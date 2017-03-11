The sun is out, the flowers are in bloom … let's talk snow clearing!

It might not seem like the time, but now is when the City of St. John's needs to start planning for next year's snow clearing. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

As summer graces us (at last!) with those few cherished warm days of sunshine Newfoundlanders and Labradorians dream about all year long, it can be a hard time to think about snow clearing, but the City of St. John's is doing just that.

The city has launched an online survey to get feedback on its sidewalk snow clearing, a perennial hot-button topic.

Ward 4 Coun. Ian Froude says it might seem unseasonal, but with the time it takes to make decisions on snow clearing and purchase the necessary equipment, there's no time like the present — especially after one of the most taxing winters in memory for snow clearing of any kind.

"We hope not to have a winter like this past one again," says Froude, "but who knows."

"Over the past three years … we've made some changes to how we've done sidewalk snow clearing, but we've heard from the public and we feel it ourselves that we've not made as much progress as we'd like."

Coun. Ian Froude says residents can use the survey map to zoom in on trouble spots across the city and leave a note. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The online survey is on the Engage St. John's website, and includes sections for feedback from both residents and businesses.

It asks questions about what residents think should be the priority streets, and what expectations there are for how quickly they should be cleared.

It also asks if there are sidewalks that aren't being done which should be cleared and if there are cleared areas the city shouldn't be bothering with, to save on resources.

There's also an interactive map, allowing pedestrians to zoom in and place a note describing trouble spots around the city.





Froude says over the 161 kilometres of sidwalk the city clears, as much as 80 per cent is Priority 1 already, making it challenging to even get to Priority 2 sidewalk before it snows again.

"It's one of the reasons I ran originally for city council, to make progress on sidewalk snow clearing. And I've been happy we've been able to make progress… but people are still having difficulty getting around."

"We're looking for people's daily experiences as to how they've interacted with sidewalks so that we can make some of those quite granular decisions."

