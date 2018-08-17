The king of downtown St. John's is a cat named Sid

Adam Blackwood feeds Sid a bit of kibble in between the cat's lavish downtown meals. (Andrew Waterman/CBC)

In the thick of a wild George Street night, he can sometimes be found waiting for the band to start, or tearing it up on the dance floor.

Sometimes, he's enjoying a plate of sashimi in one of downtown's newest hot spots.

Downtown restaurants often set out plates of food for Sid — even fresh fish. (Submitted by Adam Blackwood)

Sometimes, he's in O'Reilly's Pub, sitting on customers' laps.

And last Friday night, he was snoozing by a hat rack in the window of a men's clothing store on Water Street.

No matter where he goes, Sid the cat is treated like royalty and has leagues of loyal fans — many of whom regularly send his owner, Adam Blackwood, photos and videos of their Sid sightings.

Sid always draws a big crowd at CBTG's. (Submitted by Adam Blackwood)

"A friend of mine posted a picture of him inside Turkey Joe's, on the dance floor," he said.

There's even a Facebook group, called The Adventures of Sid, dedicated to Sid spotting.

New merchandise at Chafe & Son?

The steady stream of Sid snaps picked up suddenly last Friday evening, when Sid fans spotted the feline explorer curled up next to a boot, atop a freshly folded shirt, in the front window of W.M. L. Chafe & Son, which had closed for the night.

Sid got locked in W.M. L. Chafe & Son last Friday night. (Submitted by Adam Blackwood)

Blackwood quickly posted one of the pics to Facebook.

"Anyone know how to get in touch with the owners of Chafe's?" he wrote. "Sid is locked in."

Sid the cat wound up in the window of W.M. L. Chafe & Son on Water Street. 0:15

Meanwhile, Roger Chafe said he was also receiving pictures of the cat in the store window.

Sure enough, Sid was no stranger to him.

"He came in the store a couple of days in a row and we saw him come in and we watched him, and I think on the third day, he didn't leave," Chafe said.

He went down to the store, unlocked it, and let the cat out.

"They let him out and then I ran into him on the corner by Subway and then I walked him home," said Blackwood.

A friendly reminder

Back at Chafe & Son, Roger Chafe put up a small, cat-height sign on the front door to remind Sid that he needs another spot to sleep off his Friday nights.

There's a new sign on the door at WM. L. Chafe and Son, and it's just for Sid. (Andrew Waterman/CBC)

"Clothing store's no place for a kitty," he said.

"I feel bad for all the cat fur that might be on all the fancy hats," agreed Blackwood.

'He's a bit different'

Blackwood got Sid from a friend, and the cat has always been a fearless wanderer, he said. It makes sense, he said: Sid's dad was feral.

"[Sid]'s half wild," he said. "He's a bit different."

"I started letting him out as a kitten, and he just started following me around."

A mover and shaker like Sid needs to keep up with municipal paw-litics. (Submitted by Adam Blackwood)

Blackwood, who lives downtown, said he took Sid on walks to places like Fort Amherst, and even Quidi Vidi Lake.

"He went off in the woods and I thought I'd never get him back, and I came home and he was home before me," he said.

A friend sent Adam Blackwood this video of a Sid sighting 0:14

Though Sid spotters send Blackwood pictures and videos of the cat from all over downtown St. John's, from the Bier Markt on Harbour Drive to the steps of city hall, Blackwood says Sid's favourite place will always be George Street.

"George Street is like home to him," he said.

Sid enjoys the Fat Cat now and again. (Submitted by Adam Blackwood)

Sid enjoys the Gypsy Tea Room courtyard on a fine summer's day. (Submitted by Adam Blackwood)

With files from Andrew Waterman

