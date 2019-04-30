There are 3 sets of siblings running in the Newfoundland and Labrador election

Mary Dinn is in quite the quandary this election season.

With one son running for re-election for the Tories and the other seeking a seat for the NDP, she may have to watch the race from the comfort of her living room. Just to be fair.

"I'll have to stay home now because I'd have to be running back and forth," Dinn laughed during an interview at her St. John's home.

Jim Dinn, who is the oldest of the two political brothers, is running in St. John's Centre for the New Democrats, after serving as president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.

Paul Dinn, a longtime public servant and former Paradise town councillor, is hoping to recapture the district of Topsail-Paradise for the PCs.

Jim Dinn, left, wanted to be a teacher. Paul Dinn wanted to learn commerce. Their mother would never imagine one day her sons would be running for politics. In the same year. For different parties. (CBC)

One thing is for certain: their political ambitions weren't pushed on them by Mother Dinn.

"I said, 'Politics? What are you doing that for?'" said Dinn, who never thought her once-"mischievous" sons would enter the political fold.

"You can't tell a young man now, in their 50s, what they're going to do. And I said I'll support ye but I don't know how I'm going to support two … but anyways."

Thankfully she won't have to pick between them at the ballot box because neither are running in her district of Waterford Valley.

The seasoned politician and the rookie

Mary Dinn's lips are sealed on who she's voting for, but Liberal Tom Osborne is an option. He's another candidate with a sibling running mate.

His older brother Bob Osborne is a rookie political-hopeful. Tom Osborne helped him as he campaigned in Airport Heights on Monday.

Tom, left, and Bob Osborne campaign in the district of Windsor Lake in St. John's Monday. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Unlike the Dinns, Bob Osborne, a professional appraiser with the City of St. John's, comes from a political family.

Tom Osborne has been in the House of Assembly since 1996, first as a Progressive Conservative, then as a Liberal.

His mother, Sheila Osborne, also sat in the legislature, from 1997 to 2011, representing St. John's West for the Tories.

"I've always been on the other side and political, somewhat. Four of five years ago, I don't think I would give the Liberals a chance," Bob Osborne said.

"When Dwight came in I was a little skeptical and then ever since they got in, and the way he's righting the ship now, I said there's no doubt in my mind this is the way we got to go."

Tom and Bob Osborne's mother, Sheila Osborne, shows off a Christmas photo of her two sons during an interview with CBC News in 1999. (CBC)

Tom Osborne has confidence his brother will be a good representative for the people of Windsor Lake.

"My parents instilled in us: in all of your dealings be honest and operate with integrity," Tom Osborne said.

"I have a great deal of confidence that my brother will operate the same way."

The Crosbies

Facing off against Bob Osborne is incumbent and PC Leader Ches Crosbie, who also happens to having a sibling running for election.

"I occasionally get asked if [Ches] is my father so I enjoy that aspect," Beth Crosbie joked Wednesday, when asked who was the older sibling.

Ches and Beth Crosbie were children when their father, John Crosbie, entered politics.

Ches Crosbie is seeking re-election in Windsor Lake. Younger sister Beth Crosbie is hoping to enter the House of Assembly by winning a seat in Virginia Waters. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The younger Crosbie was president of the Canadian Real Estate Association and ran in the district of Virigina Waters in 2015. She lost the seat to Liberal Bernard Davis. Crosbie took 32 per cent of the vote.

"If I didn't give it a try, I should stop talking politics because you can't be out criticizing things if you're not willing to do it yourself," Beth Crosbie said.

They haven't done much campaigning together, and admit they haven't thought about what it would be like working together in the legislature, if they're both elected.

But Beth Crosbie, who lives in the district of Windsor Lake, said she will be be voting for her brother.

"His sign is on my lawn."

