'Something wrong was done,' says family of Sheshatshiu man killed in fatal ATV hit and run

Family of Matthew Malleck stand outside the courthouse in Happy Valley-Goose Bay ahead of 20-year-old Shuashem Andrew's hearing. Andrew is charged in connection with killing Malleck in an ATV hit and run. (Regan Burden/CBC)

20-year-old Shuashem Andrew will appear in provincial court Friday, charged in a hit-and-run ATV collision that police say killed a Sheshatshiu man earlier this year — a development the dead man's family say has brought them a sense of justice.

Andrew, also from Sheshatshiu, faces six charges connected to the collision that killed 29-year-old Matthew Malleck in March. His charges include dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police responded to the scene on March 13 at about 4:30 a.m. Malleck died of his injuries after being transported to hospital.

Malleck was honoured by his family and community in a series of vigils in Sheshatshiu. Four months after the first vigil, his family stood in front of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay courthouse to support Malleck's mother.

"When we heard they arrested this young fellow, it was an emotional day for my aunt. I gave my aunt a very big hug, and said 'Our prayers are answered,'" Ruby Tshakapesh, Malleck's cousin, said.

"It's sad that he's Innu, and I really feel for his family too. But something wrong was done to our cousin, and that needs to be held accountable."

A candlelight vigil was held for Malleck in March. (Submitted by Angie Tshakapesh)

According to the RCMP, there have been two fatal ATV collisions this year.

Ahead of Friday's hearing, Tshakapesh said she hopes that the court system will mete out a fair result for the grieving family.

"I hope they give Matthew a chance for justice. We did vigils every week for justice, to have somebody come forward for this crime," she said.

"Justice needs to be served. He has to be accountable for his actions, because no person ... [deserves] to lose a life the way Matthew lost his life. It's affected us physically, emotionally and mentally for [a] number of months."