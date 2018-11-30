Shots fired at St. John's house in what police call a targeted incident

Police say a home in the centre-city area of St. John's was shot up last night, but nobody was injured.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived in full force, with four different units responding to the call of shots fired. A better description of the house's location was not released.

Shortly after arriving, police say they were able to confirm "there were a number of shots fired."

The RNC's major crimes unit is investigating.

"This is believed to be a targeted act and members of the general public are not at risk," read an overnight report issued by police.