Shots fired at St. John's house in what police call a targeted incident

Police say a home in the centre-city area of St. John's was shot up last night, but nobody was injured.

Exact location of house not released

CBC News ·
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent members of its patrol services, forensic identification, police dog services and major crimes units to an area where gunshots were fired at a residence just after 12 a.m. Friday. (Hamilton police)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrived in full force, with four different units responding to the call of shots fired. A better description of the house's location was not released.

Shortly after arriving, police say they were able to confirm "there were a number of shots fired."

The RNC's major crimes unit is investigating.

"This is believed to be a targeted act and members of the general public are not at risk," read an overnight report issued by police.

