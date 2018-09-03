Man charged with firearms offences after shots fired in Hatchet Cove

A 48-year-old man is in custody after a shooting incident in Hatchet Cove on Sunday.

One gun was seized and Harvey Murlin Price was charged with a long list of charges, including careless use of a firearm, improperly discharging a firearm and uttering death threats.

Sources tell CBC News the shooting stemmed from a family dispute over a cabin in the area, and several shots missed two men by a narrow margin.

Price was set to make a first court appearance in St. John's on Monday, and is slated for a bail hearing in Clarenville on Tuesday morning.

This is not his first brush with the law — Price has twice been convicted for animal cruelty, the latest in 2013 when the SPCA seized a malnourished dog from his property. The dog had to be put down.