Cash taken by man armed with shotgun at C.B.S. brewery

A man entered Ninepenny Brewing in Conception Bay South with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded cash Saturday night, according to police.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said a private function was being held at the brewery at the time of the incident.

By the time police arrived on scene at 10:54 p.m., the man had fled.

Police say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Ninepenny Brewing told CBC News on Sunday afternoon that it would not comment, as the matter is still under investigation.

