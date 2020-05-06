RCMP investigating shot fired at Cape St. George home

Bay St. George RCMP are investigating a report of someone firing a shot at a window in a home in Cape St. George, on Newfoundland's west coast.

Police said birdshot, commonly used for duck hunting, broke the outside pane of a double-paned window, but not the inside pane, of a home on Oceanview Drive overnight Friday.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the report came in at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. Officers responded with police dog services.

The RCMP advised the public it appears to be an isolated incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact them.

