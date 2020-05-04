Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

ATV, Sea-Doo supply dwindling in N.L. due to 'nightmare' parts shortages

An increased demand for recreational vehicles during the pandemic is causing frustration for both dealers and customers.

Delays, setbacks in global supply chain prompting widespread consumer headaches

Henrike Wilhelm · CBC News ·
Looking for a Sea-Doo or side-by-side? It might take months to get your hands on one, according to dealers in Newfoundland. (Shutterstock)

The ripples of a global microchip shortage are hitting Newfoundland and Labrador, as frustrated off-road enthusiasts find themselves increasingly unable to buy recreational vehicles.

"Being able to get things is a nightmare," said Corey Squires, a sales representative at the Atlantic Recreation dealership in Mount Pearl.

Usually, his showroom is packed with ATVs, snowmobiles and personal watercraft. But these days, customers mostly see empty space.

"If you go inside, there's six motorcycles and three dirt bikes and maybe seven generators," Squires said. "Normally, you'd have to go in and squeeze between items because there was so much stuff there."

Squires' complaint echoes reports from across Canada this year, as a microchip shortage — caused by fluctuating demand due to the pandemic — has led to order backlogs for everything from PlayStations to cars. 

Closures at production plants have also impeded the manufacturing process of ATVs and other vehicles.

Shad Hobbs, a sales manager at Marsh Motorsports in Grand Falls-Windsor, says assembling an ATV requires hundreds of different manufacturers to create all of the necessary parts.

If the production of a piece as small as a nut bolt is delayed, the entire production is stalled, he said.

"It's not just Can-Am, it's not just Bombardier," said Hobbs. "It's every different dealer out there. Product is very hard to find right now because of such slow production."

A stark increase in demand for recreational vehicles during the pandemic has added fuel to the fire.

Shad Hobbs of Marsh Motorsports in Grand Falls-Windsor says the situation is frustrating both for the dealership and for customers. (Garrett Barry/CBC)
"Every ATV that we have coming in now is pre-sold except for one," said Hobbs.

"I believe every Sea-Doo that we had coming in is pre-sold. Every side-by-side we got coming in is pre-sold right up till the end of September."



Back in Mount Pearl, Squires is contending with the same problem.

"This season here now is pretty much done. Like people call about WaveRunners," he said, referring to Yamaha's personal watercraft.

"We sold out Christmastime ... people would normally just come in and buy one, because we'd have some in stock for next year."

Both Squires and Hobbs say they have been getting calls from desperate shoppers in Nova Scotia, Ontario or B.C. who can't find any vehicles and are willing to pay for shipping.

Squires describes the frustration of disappointing hopeful customers on a daily basis.

Corey Squires says a shortage of recreational vehicles is caused by high demand and production plant closures due to the pandemic. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

"I say, look, try anywhere else and sadly, you're just going to find the same thing," said Squires.

"The odd person will come in and I'll say, what can I not help you with today? Because I already know that I don't have it. It's a joke now, really, just trying to lighten the mood so that you're not depressed from not having the things that the customers want."

Hobbs remains optimistic about an increase in production within the next six to eight months. For the coming winter season, he recommends buying a snowmobile soon, since there's already only a limited supply left.

Squires, on the other hand, thinks the current situation will last beyond the pandemic.

"Being able to just come in like you do in a supermarket and walk down the aisle and say, 'I'd like to have this, this and this,' I don't know if it's ever going to happen again," said Squires.

"People still wake up in the morning and say, I would love to have a side-by-side for the cabin. If you don't plan ahead I feel like you're going to be sad when you come in and ask the question."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Henrike Wilhelm

Journalist

Henrike Wilhelm is a journalist working with CBC's bureau in St. John's.

    With files from Garrett Barry and Curtis Hicks

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now