ATV, Sea-Doo supply dwindling in N.L. due to 'nightmare' parts shortages

Looking for a Sea-Doo or side-by-side? It might take months to get your hands on one, according to dealers in Newfoundland. (Shutterstock)

The ripples of a global microchip shortage are hitting Newfoundland and Labrador, as frustrated off-road enthusiasts find themselves increasingly unable to buy recreational vehicles.

"Being able to get things is a nightmare," said Corey Squires, a sales representative at the Atlantic Recreation dealership in Mount Pearl.

Usually, his showroom is packed with ATVs, snowmobiles and personal watercraft. But these days, customers mostly see empty space.



"If you go inside, there's six motorcycles and three dirt bikes and maybe seven generators," Squires said. "Normally, you'd have to go in and squeeze between items because there was so much stuff there."

Squires' complaint echoes reports from across Canada this year, as a microchip shortage — caused by fluctuating demand due to the pandemic — has led to order backlogs for everything from PlayStations to cars.

Closures at production plants have also impeded the manufacturing process of ATVs and other vehicles.



Shad Hobbs, a sales manager at Marsh Motorsports in Grand Falls-Windsor, says assembling an ATV requires hundreds of different manufacturers to create all of the necessary parts.



If the production of a piece as small as a nut bolt is delayed, the entire production is stalled, he said.



"It's not just Can-Am, it's not just Bombardier," said Hobbs. "It's every different dealer out there. Product is very hard to find right now because of such slow production."



A stark increase in demand for recreational vehicles during the pandemic has added fuel to the fire.

Shad Hobbs of Marsh Motorsports in Grand Falls-Windsor says the situation is frustrating both for the dealership and for customers. (Garrett Barry/CBC)





"I believe every Sea-Doo that we had coming in is pre-sold. Every side-by-side we got coming in is pre-sold right up till the end of September."







Back in Mount Pearl, Squires is contending with the same problem.



"This season here now is pretty much done. Like people call about WaveRunners," he said, referring to Yamaha's personal watercraft.



"We sold out Christmastime ... people would normally just come in and buy one, because we'd have some in stock for next year."



Both Squires and Hobbs say they have been getting calls from desperate shoppers in Nova Scotia, Ontario or B.C. who can't find any vehicles and are willing to pay for shipping.



Squires describes the frustration of disappointing hopeful customers on a daily basis.



Corey Squires says a shortage of recreational vehicles is caused by high demand and production plant closures due to the pandemic. (Curtis Hicks/CBC) "Every ATV that we have coming in now is pre-sold except for one," said Hobbs."I believe every Sea-Doo that we had coming in is pre-sold. Every side-by-side we got coming in is pre-sold right up till the end of September."Back in Mount Pearl, Squires is contending with the same problem."This season here now is pretty much done. Like people call about WaveRunners," he said, referring to Yamaha's personal watercraft."We sold out Christmastime ... people would normally just come in and buy one, because we'd have some in stock for next year."Both Squires and Hobbs say they have been getting calls from desperate shoppers in Nova Scotia, Ontario or B.C. who can't find any vehicles and are willing to pay for shipping.Squires describes the frustration of disappointing hopeful customers on a daily basis.

"I say, look, try anywhere else and sadly, you're just going to find the same thing," said Squires.



"The odd person will come in and I'll say, what can I not help you with today? Because I already know that I don't have it. It's a joke now, really, just trying to lighten the mood so that you're not depressed from not having the things that the customers want."



Hobbs remains optimistic about an increase in production within the next six to eight months. For the coming winter season, he recommends buying a snowmobile soon, since there's already only a limited supply left.



Squires, on the other hand, thinks the current situation will last beyond the pandemic.



"Being able to just come in like you do in a supermarket and walk down the aisle and say, 'I'd like to have this, this and this,' I don't know if it's ever going to happen again," said Squires.



"People still wake up in the morning and say, I would love to have a side-by-side for the cabin. If you don't plan ahead I feel like you're going to be sad when you come in and ask the question."