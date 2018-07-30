It all started with a three-day-old duckling in a box.

Dariya Sooley, 11 years old at the time, had always wanted a duck, so she was thrilled when her mother brought one home for her.

"I was just thinking on having a pet. I wasn't thinking of having a business," said Sooley.

Now 13, Sooley's collection of birds has grown from that single duckling — named 24-Karat due to his bright yellow down — to a year-round business that sells eggs and meat from everyone to her neighbours in Trepassey to one of the more celebrate restaurants in St. John's.

With some help from her family and advice from local farmers, she now raises chickens, ducks, turkeys, quail and guinea fowl. She also recently changed the name of her business, from Bills & Beaks to Shoreganics.

"There's a lot of money that you can make off of this," said Sooley with a grin.

Putting in hard work

The Sooley family's property is now a hive of avian activity, with homemade shelters for birds outside and a crate of ducklings under a heat lamp in the house.

There's even a rescue crow that Sooley found and brought home with a room all to itself.

"I've learned that it's hard work and you've got to do a lot to keep it running," explained Sooley as she gave a tour, pointing out nesting hens and a pen of guinea fowl babies.

Sooley's 12 chickens are kept in a henhouse with a view of the water. (CBC)

Next up on her to-do list is to build a small barn with her father to house ducks and hens in the winter — a step up from the heat lamp she uses to get her chickens through the cold months now.

If you come back in five years you're going to see peacocks and emus and all kinds of weird birds. - Dariya Sooley

"Then I can have more of them," she said.

The quail were added after a special request from Sooley's most high-profile client: Mallard Cottage chef Todd Perrin.

"I sell duck eggs to him, and I'm raising the quail for the restaurant there," she explained.

'This is way better'

So does Sooley regret passing up on regular 13-year-old activities in favour of raising, feeding, and cleaning up after her birds?

"No. This is way better," she said decisively.

This summer, Sooley is a participant in Youth Ventures, a program that helps students with summer businesses.

Ducklings hang out under a heat lamp. Sooley explains that slaughtering birds she's raised from babyhood is easy for her, but a 'little bit sad.' 'It's what the birds were raised for,' she says. (CBC)

Beyond expanding the number of hens and ducks she raises to sell, she also has eyes on starting a more exotic collection of birds.

"If you come back in five years you're going to see peacocks and emus and all kinds of weird birds," she said.

