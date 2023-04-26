Shooting arrest in St. John's latest in series of gun charges

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have arrested a 29-year-old man on Tuesday on numerous firearms charges and breaches of court conditions.

It's the latest addition to a court flooded with gun-related matters.

Police say the man fired a gun at a person and a house in the east end of St. John's.

He's accused of assault with a weapon, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, discharging a firearm with reckless intent, mischief and multiple breaches of a release order.

It's becoming a familiar scenario for police and prosecutors in St. John's, the latter of whom have voiced concern in recent months about increasing gun crime and violent crime in the area.

There are 53 charges related to firearms offences on the court docket in St. John's over the next week, including 30 charges against four separate people on Wednesday alone.

Shawn Patten, a prosecutor and president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Crown Attorneys Association, spoke out about the issue in January.

"We're not at the stage yet where we're not prosecuting matters because we don't have the resources," Patten said at the time. "But we don't want to get to that stage."

The province saw a rash of violent offences last spring and summer, mostly related to a back-and-forth between two groups of young men that included several shootings in the metro region, a stabbing on George Street and eventually a murder on Mayor Avenue.

In more recent weeks, there's been a high profile assault at Prince of Wales Collegiate which has resulted in five teenagers being charged with attempted murder.

