With outside probe ongoing, RNC officers involved in Jorden McKay shooting are returning to duty

The officers involved in the shooting death of Jorden McKay of Corner Brook nearly two years ago are being prepared to return to operational duties, despite an outside investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police that is still months away from concluding.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland confirmed in a statement to CBC News Monday that he is satisfied with the results of an internal RNC investigation, and "it is appropriate at this time for the officers involved in the case to begin a reintegration program with the RNC."

Separately, the OPP investigation, which is being overseen by the newly created N.L. Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL), is expected to be concluded "within a six-month timeframe," the RNC statement reads.

Boland declined an interview request, saying it would be inappropriate for him to comment while the OPP investigation is ongoing.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland said he is satisfied with the results of an internal investigation into the police shooting death of Jorden McKay of Corner Brook. As a result, he said the two officers involved are now going through the process of returning to operational duties. (CBC)

But in a follow-up written statement, Boland offered this explanation when asked why he would allow the officers to begin the re-integration process before the OPP and SIRT-NL investigation was complete:

"Each case involving a SIRT investigation is assessed individually and RNC operational and administrative decisions are made accordingly based on the all of the circumstances and information available at the time. A decision respecting the status of the officers, including their deployment in operational duties independent of coach officer oversight, will be made at the conclusion of the OPP investigation in this case."

He said details of the internal investigation will not be released.

It's common for another police force to carry out an investigation when an on-duty police officer is involved in a serious incident such as a fatal shooting.

External probes meant to ensure no bias

In this case, the Department of Justice and Public Safety asked the OPP to investigate the shooting.

This separation is intended to ensure there is no bias, or perception of bias, in the review process.

The provincial government took the extra measure of creating a civilian-led team to lead investigations into serious incidents involving the RNC and the RCMP.

The team, known as SIRT-NL, was established 13 months ago with St. John's lawyer Mike King as its director, nearly a year after McKay's death.

King confirmed that the OPP investigation is ongoing, and added in a statement that "any internal decisions made by the RNC in relation to the reintegration of the subject officers is completely outside the mandate and role of SIRT-NL."

Jorden McKay, 27, was shot by an RNC officer on Nov. 27, 2018.

Sources have told CBC that McKay, a father of two with a criminal record, approached the two officers with an edged weapon prior to the shooting.

The male officer was also new to the RNC, having graduated from police training just weeks before the shooting and was being mentored by an experienced female officer, according to sources.

In what has become standard practice following such incidents, both officers were removed from frontline policing duties.

According to the RNC, the officers were responding to a criminal complaint. When they arrived, a confrontation between the officers and McKay took place, resulting in the male officer discharging his sidearm, say the police.

Protesters hold up signs outside the RNC building in Corner Brook during a rally for Jorden McKay in December 2018. (Jennifer Grudic)

The incident sparked protests in the city, with family and friends demanding to know why McKay was shot by the officer.

McKay had been charged three days before the shooting with assault and breaching a court condition, although family members said he was making plans to upgrade his education in order to improve his life circumstances.

Boland said the reintegration process for the officers is in the early stages, and involves things such as a medical assessment, use-of-force requalification, and other training to ensure the officers are prepared to return to operational duties.

Boland said the internal RNC investigation was completed within six months of the incident.

The officer who discharged his firearm, meanwhile, is presently working in St. John's.

