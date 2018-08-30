Targeted shooting at C.B.S. home under investigation

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a shooting on a quiet street in Conception Bay South that officers believe was targeted.

Police were called to Chaytors Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.

"We heard a loud crash, tires squealing, and there was a truck taking off, screech up the hill there and left the scene," area resident John Tychoniak told CBC News Thursday.

Tire marks and broken glass can be seen on Chaytors Road in Conception Bay South Thursday morning. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

Officers later determined the shots were fired inside a home, but that no one was hurt.

The RNC say investigators believe the individuals were known to each other.

Broken glass and tire marks were seen on the street Thursday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video from home security systems in the area are asked to contact police.