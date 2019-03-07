'They literally have nothing,' says organizer of fundraiser for family after fire

A young family had to flee their home with nothing but the clothes on their backs, after their Shoal Harbour home caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The two parents, a toddler and an infant are being provided with emergency assistance from the Canadian Red Cross, and are staying with family.

But Dana Metcalfe-Klarer, with Women Into Networking Kindness (WINK), says her group wants to do more to set up the family with everything they need.

They didn't even have an opportunity to take a baby bottle with them when they left - Dana Metcalfe-Klarer

"They literally have nothing," she said.

"No cellphones, no shoes, no strollers, no pack and play, no bottles, no diapers. Nothing."

The family's bungalow on Harbour Drive was completely gutted by a fire that Metcalfe-Klarer said started in the three-year-old son's room.

"They were all fortunate enough to get out, but they didn't even have an opportunity to take a baby bottle with them when they left," she told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"They had the clothes on their back and that was it."

Metcalfe-Klarer said she knows some members of the extended family, and said the people who lost their home are too emotional and traumatized to really talk much about it.

'I can't imagine'

But she did tell them WINK was organizing a fundraiser and donation drive this week, to be delivered on Sunday, and they were grateful.

"Nobody can really understand what that feels like, because we kind of have everything in our home, we take for granted that we can reach for a spoon, you know? If we need a spoon we go to the cupboard and we take one out. Well, they can't reach for anything right now," she said.

"Their family's been very supportive, but of course have limited resources. But I can't imagine. Like yesterday when I called the family, I mean I could barely have a conversation with them they were so upset."

Metcalfe-Klarer said people who want to donate in any way can visit WINK - Women Into Networking Kindness on Facebook for more information.

"We'll make sure this gets done. There's nothing that will stop us. We will have that family secured and taken care of," she said.

"We believe that it's community, we believe in old school Newfoundland where everybody gets together. You hear the stories where people's houses burnt down and they get together, well we're bringing back and instilling an old-fashioned sense of community in our province."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador