Longtime Coffee Break host Shirley Newhook has died

Shirley Newhook, the longtime CBC broadcaster who hosted the current affairs program Coffee Break in the 1970s and 80s, has died.

Newhook died Saturday at St. Luke's Home in St. John's, according to her obituary, which chronicled a community-minded life in Newfoundland.

Originally from Woodstock, Ont., Newhook lived in St. John's for 60 years, writing columns for a local paper before entering a career in television.

"She loved her work, booking and interviewing hundreds of people, from community figures to medical and legal experts, to celebrities such as Victor Borge (a personal favorite), Margot Fonteyn, Vera Lynn, and the then newly married Margaret Trudeau," her obituary said.

Former colleague and CBC personality Karl Wells bid her farewell Sunday on Facebook, calling Newhook a "kind, thoughtful lady" and "consummate professional."

She earned a number of accolades for her volunteerism and community work, her obituary notes, including the Rotary Club's Paul Harris Fellowship and the 1997 YWCA Women of Distinction award.

The family has asked for donations to St. Luke's Community Living or the Alzheimer Society of Newfoundland and Labrador in lieu of flowers, and according to her obituary, will announce a church service in the coming days.

