Shirley Montague getting lifetime achievement award at N.L. Folk Fest

The pride of North West River, Shirley Montague still spends her career singing songs of home and giving opportunities to newcomers on the folk scene.

Now she'll be honoured by her peers as the recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival.

"Oh my goodness, it's always a great honour to receive any kind of an award," she told Labrador Morning. "But when something comes from your colleagues and peers, there's something extra special about it."

Montague, who has lived in Norris Point since the 1970s, said she's never anticipated any of the awards she's received in her long and storied career.

I was so rooted in Labrador through many generations. - Shirley Montague

Each one has come with a surprise and a feeling of validation.

"It's wonderful to know your life's work has been valued and that people see you worthy of receiving such an award," she said.

Montague left home at a young age and moved to the island, but said she's always been a Labradorian, singing songs about the Big Land her entire career.

"I was so rooted in Labrador through many generations and culturally that never leaves you," she said.

In 1988, she wrote original music for the Ode to Labrador and incorporated Inuktitut and Innu-aimun into the lyrics.

She produced a compilation of folk songs called Our Labrador, featuring songs in three languages.

Great time for music in N.L.

Montague has also produced works about her second home, Gros Morne National Park on Newfoundland's west coast.

She's also the founder of the Trails Tales Tunes Festival in Norris Point, where she helps showcase talent of all ages and types.

"It's a very, very, very rich time for music in the province in general," Montague said. "It's so great to see it being kept alive and seeing people be inspired by their surroundings, their life, their stories."

Montague has a busy schedule this summer. After wrapping up a tour with Lou McDonald, she'll work on some shows for Gros Morne Summer Music, play the Vineland Music Camp at Killdevil Camp and the Folk Festival in St. John's.

After a long time in the industry, Montague is still writing.

"If I feel inspired I kind of go with the inspiration. Having received these awards I wonder am I being put out to pasture?" she laughed. "But I'm happy, always, to receive an award. I think no one knows what's going to happen next for them because you just keep an open mind and you follow your own inspiration."

The Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival takes place Aug. 9-11 at Bannerman Park in St. John's.

