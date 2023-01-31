After months in limbo, this 82-year-old woman has been evicted by the City of St. John's

Shirley Cox, 82, was evicted from her home in St. John's on Tuesday. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Shirley Cox, 82, was evicted from her home on Hamilton Avenue in St. John's on Tuesday but says she still doesn't know why.

In October, Cox received an eviction notice from the City of St. John's. At the time she said she had no idea why she was being removed, unless it was for being a smoker. She says she still believes that's the issue.

"No explanation. No nothing," Cox told CBC News.

"I don't smoke in my apartment, that's for sure."

Cox said it's difficult to navigate her wheelchair to the designated smoking area of the Riverhead Towers complex — a St. John's Housing property — and would smoke outside the property's front door instead.

On Tuesday, Cox was officially kicked out.

"They said they don't have to have a reason," Cox said.

"I don't know if I'm on my head or on my heels. I'm just in a vacuum."

Cox said she might move to the Hazelwood Community Care Home in Conception Bay South.

But Cox, who had been living independently, said she will have to share her apartment with a roommate.

"I don't mind that so much. It's if I can get out and get my smoke. That's the only thing I've got left," said Cox.

"I don't understand because I'm 82 years old. I've only got Grade 5 and I don't understand anything."

In a statement, the City of St. John's said it doesn't discuss private tenancy matters.

"Decisions about ending a tenancy are never taken lightly. As a landlord, the City of St. John's works with all its tenants to ensure matters are resolved to the best of our ability, but in rare instances matters cannot be resolved satisfactorily," the statement reads.

"We also are aware that Connection for Seniors is working with the tenant to find suitable housing. They selected the date for the tenant to be relocated to new accommodations; the city did not make this decision."

'They've steadfastly refused'

Interim NDP Leader Jim Dinn, the MHA for Cox's district of St. John's Centre, vowed his party would help. Dinn said the city's decision to evict Cox is "reprehensible."

"We've attempted, for months now, to try to resolve this and engage the city in dialogue, and they've steadfastly refused. We've contacted councillors, the city department," Dinn said Tuesday.

"As far as I understand, she's the only person in the last few years to have receive such an eviction — a no-fault eviction — but it means they don't have to give a reason. They don't have to address the reason and to rectify it."

Dinn said he wasn't given a reason for the eviction by the city either, despite repeatedly asking for one.

"Shirley does not smoke in her apartment," he said. "She would probably use the smoking area if it was accessible."

