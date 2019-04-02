How the shipping container crisis stretches from Shanghai to St. John’s

What does your couch have in common with your phone?

Before they were yours, they took a ride along the global supply chain inside a big metal box called a shipping container. And they had lots of company in there.

But in the past year, the cost of shipping from Asia to North America has more than tripled. The reasons why are complex, but they all fit into one metal box.

It's a crisis hitting the world's largest companies and small family-run businesses in Newfoundland and Labrador. Some, like Osmond's Furniture in downtown St. John's, are straining not to pass the price hike further along.

Click the video for a closer look.

