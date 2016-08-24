Man dies in highway crash near Ship Cove

Police in Whitbourne say a man in his 70s died after he crashed his vehicle off Route 100 near Ship Cove. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A man in his seventies died in a highway crash near Ship Cove, according to the RCMP.

But police say they're not sure when the crash happened.

RCMP in Whitbourne were called Thursday afternoon by someone passing by the crash on Route 100, according to a police news release.

Officers believe the vehicle left the road and went over a steep wooded embankment. They found the man dead inside the vehicle.

Police say they're unsure of the exact date and time of the accident, but are still investigating along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.