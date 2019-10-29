Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in N.L. declares suicide crisis

A First Nations community in Newfoundland and Labrador declared a crisis on Tuesday after seeing 10 suicide attempts in a matter of days.

Chief Eugene Hart of Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation said in a statement those attempts followed the death of a 20-year-old woman, whose body was discovered Saturday afternoon in nearby Lake Melville.

He said the community, about 30 kilometres northeast of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, has been grappling with loss in recent months, citing 14 deaths among its several hundred residents. It is unclear how many of those deaths were suicides.

Hart said the community lacks the necessary supports to deal with the grief, leading to greater risk among youth.

Since becoming aware of the number of attempts, Hart said the First Nation has requested more resources from agencies including the office of Premier Dwight Ball, the RCMP and Health Canada.

In the short term, he added, it is trying to establish programming through local clinics and a youth centre.

"We are hopeful that we will be able to come together as a community during this time and help everyone who may be in trouble to get them the help and care they need," Hart said.

"We feel the pain that is being felt in our community and hoped to find a way forward to heal together."

The chief spoke publicly last year about his own family's experience with suicide, telling CBC News at the time he noticed risk factors among others in Sheshatshiu​​​​​​, especially children returning from care outside the community.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (chat)

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre