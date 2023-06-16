Content
Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation opens 1st personal-care home 

Elders, people with injuries and people with disabilities will soon no longer be sent away from Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation when they need basic care. The First Nation has opened its first personal-care home along the shores of Lake Melville.

Hart Haven Personal Care Home can house 12 seniors, people with injuries or disabilities 

Heidi Atter · CBC News ·
A group of people stand around a red ribbon, one holds sciccors and cuts into it.
Former Chief Eugene Hart and others cut the ribbon in a ceremony outside the Hart Haven Personal Care home on Thursday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Elders, people with injuries and people with disabilities will soon no longer be sent away from Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation when they need basic care. 

The Innu First Nation has opened its first personal-care home along the shores of Lake Melville — something Mary Pia-Benuen has worked toward since starting her career as a public health nurse 26 years ago. 

"It's a dream finally come true for our community," Pia-Benuen said. 

"The community of Sheshatshiu have always wanted a place for our elders. Our elders are very sacred and very special people, and we all love our elders and we would look after them really, really good and respect them."

The Mani Ashini Health Centre held a grand opening of the Hart Haven Personal Care Home on Thursday. The home has two wings with six rooms each. One side has rooms with doors leading outside for people who are more independent, the other is for people who need more care. 

A woman smiles at the camera.
Mary Pia-Benuen says the personal-care home is the result of a lot of work by a lot of people. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The home will be for seniors who need basic personal care, people who are recovering from injuries and people with disabilities, Pia-Benuen said. People can self-refer to the health authority for an assessment to see if they qualify for a room. 

The two wings are named after two Innu who were top of mind: the Pastitshi wing is named after Sebastian Pastitshi, the first Innu to be placed in long term care in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and the Nuna wing is named after the late Sebastian Nuna, a mental health worker who dedicated his career to helping others, Pia-Benuen said.

A tall buildling has a black roof, beige siding and a purple triangle point.
The Mani Ashini Health Centre, which will operate the home, hopes to begin welcoming residents this summer. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

She said going into long-term care was hard for Pastitshi.

"It was very difficult for him as there was a language barrier, and in a new scary environment. It must have been a scary place for him," Pia-Benuen said.

A group of Innu women smile and laugh together.
Pia-Benuen says it's a dream come true to welcome people into the new facility. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The building was built by Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation and licensed through Newfoundland and Labrador Public Health, while Indigenous Services Canada is funding the operations.

"My dream is for our elderly to be looked after in this Hart Haven," Pia-Benuen said. "I'm so happy to be able to say this, that we have our own building for our own people in our own community, in their own culture and language, and be part of a real big family."

The health centre is hiring staff, who will have about four weeks of training through the College of the North Atlantic. Having workers who speak Innu-aimun is a priority, as most elders in Sheshatshiu don't speak English, Pia-Benuen said. 

"It must have been a very, very scary feeling for those people that have ended up in the long-term care home in Goose Bay. They don't speak English, then they don't know anybody there," she said. 

"Here, they will know all the workers.… They will be able to interact with them in their own language."

A room is shown to have a bed, dresser, tv, door, fridge, chair and small table, as well as bathroom door leading off to the side.
The rooms at the personal-care home all have a TV, a chair with a side table, mini-fridge and bathroom. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The staff hope to start welcoming people into their new home this summer. 

Name a surprise to outgoing Chief Eugene Hart 

Chief Eugene Hart said the opening of the personal-care home was a proud moment. Hart, who earlier this year announced he was stepping down as chief, learned the day before the grand opening it would be named after him.

"That was not my recommendation to do that. It did not sit with me good at first, because I didn't want to use the name," said Hart, whose last day as chief was Friday. He ultimately decided to leave the naming decision up to management.

"It was in their hands, so I left it up to them because they're the ones that's running it."

A woman smiles at the camera.
Deputy Grand Chief Mary Ann Nui says she hopes to see a similar facility open in Natuashish. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Innu Nation Deputy Grand Chief Mary-Ann Nui said the building is a light for those who need it in Sheshatshiu. 

"I would definitely love to see this building, the same building in Natuashish as well," Nui said. "I feel really good and I feel very happy to be here."

Heidi Atter

Mobile Journalist

Heidi Atter is a journalist working in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador. She has worked as a reporter, videojournalist, mobile journalist, web writer, associate producer, show director, Current Affairs host and radio technician. Heidi has worked in Regina, Edmonton, Wainwright, and in Adazi, Latvia. Story ideas? Email heidi.atter@cbc.ca.

