Labrador family in Halifax with sick son hopes items stolen in break-in will be returned

Natalie Nuna was shocked earlier this week to learn that her home had been broken into and a slew of items — including her son's unopened Christmas gifts — were stolen, while she's in Halifax with her sick child.

"It's horrible," says Nuna. "It's a horrible feeling."

On Dec. 17, Nuna's 17-year-old son, Davon, had to be airlifted to the children's hospital at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax. Nuna drove out of Sheshatshiu the next day, and has been in Halifax ever since.

Nuna said her son first became sick when he was 11, and then, four years ago, had to have a kidney transplant. He's in hospital now due to kidney failure, Nuna said.

I can't believe somebody would do that to a sick child. - Natalie Nuna

While Nuna has been in Halifax, her oldest daughter in Sheshatshiu has been making regular visits to the house to make sure things are in order.

It was over the weekend that Nuna's daughter realized something was wrong: the back door had been broken into, Nuna said, and her daughter found the house had been ransacked.

Three TVs were missing, as well as a black guitar, a carved moose antler artwork, and a chainsaw from the shed, Nuna said.

"I'm very upset about it. Like who would do such a thing? And also somebody stole Christmas gifts that my son never even opened — winter boots and a new Ski-Doo helmet, like he never even had a chance to open his gifts. I can't believe somebody would do that to a sick child," Nuna told CBC's Labrador Morning.

These winter boots and snowmobile helmet were a gift for Natalie Nuna's son. (Submitted by Natalia Nuna)

"The TV that was in my son's room, it was a gift from the Make a Wish Foundation. And his boots and his Christmas stuff was from his father and his stepmother."

Since she's still in Halifax, Nuna said she hasn't been able to see for herself if anything else is missing.

"It's more difficult because I feel kind of hopeless, I can't do anything about it … and I have to make calls to tell somebody to fix the door or 'can you board up the shed,' or 'can somebody help find information of what's missing,'" said Nuna. adding that she does not have insurance coverage for the stolen items.

'It is very difficult'

It was a nasty shock for her son, who remains in hospital under strict conditions due to COVID-19, undergoing regular dialysis treatments and with specialized care in an effort to keep the transplanted kidney.

"He said it's a pretty nasty thing to do, to break into somebody's house while we're here," Nuna said. "I just told him, the cops are involved now anyway and they'll deal with it."

The incident has been reported to the RCMP, which confirmed a residential break-in was reported Sunday and a number of items were reported stolen, and the investigation is ongoing.

A carved moose antler, left, and a black guitar were stolen in the break-in, says Nuna. (Submitted by Natalie Nuna)

Nuna has posted about the incident on social media, where she said people have gotten in touch about some of the items.

One person had bought a couple of the items online, not realizing that they had been stolen, Nuna said. When she explained the situation, she said, he was happy to return those items to her family.

As for the rest of the items, Nuna hopes police will be able to figure out where they went.

In the meantime, Nuna said she's still in Halifax, hoping for some good news from her son's doctors.

"They're [hopeful] that it might come back to normal, like he will have kidney function back, or if it doesn't, he's going to be on hemodialysis for the rest of his life," Nuna said.

"It is very difficult."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador