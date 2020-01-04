Sheshatshiu police make arrest for impaired driving after man crashes stolen ambulance

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Sheshatshiu after crashing a stolen ambulance. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

Police in Sheshatshiu have arrested a 35-year-old man after he stole an ambulance and crashed it into a snowbank in the community.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, RCMP received a report that an ambulance had been stolen from a residence following a call for service. Police say the man had been in the home at the time of the incident.

Officers located the ambulance speeding along Mackenzie Drive, and attempted to stop the driver using emergency police lights and sirens.

However, the driver did not stop for police and continued a short distance before losing control while turning onto Shimun St., coming to rest in a snow bank on the opposite side of the road.

The driver sustained no injuries and was taken into police custody. Officers determined he was impaired by alcohol and brought him to the local detachment where he failed to provide a breath sample.

The accused was later released from custody and has been scheduled for court on Feb. 24.

He will face a number of charges: flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation while impaired, failure or refusal to provide a breath sample and theft of a motor vehicle

