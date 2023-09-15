Youth charged over fire that destroyed Sheshatshiu band office

The RCMP say they suspect a fire earlier this month at the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation band council office was arson. (Simon Peter Gregoire/Facebook)

RCMP said Friday that charges have been laid against a youth following a fire that destroyed an Innu band council office in Labrador last week.

The force, however, released no other details, such as the age of the accused or what the specific charges are.

Labrador RCMP had suspected that the fire that destroyed the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation band council office on Sept. 4 was deliberately set.

Police were called to the offices on Utshimau Street around 5:30 a.m. AT that day.

Flames had completely engulfed the building.

Police said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which is being investigated by the police and the provincial fire services division.

The fire came just days after a band council byelection in Sheshatshiu. Newly elected Sheshatshiu Chief Etienne Rich said administration is looking for a new space where Sheshatshiu band council business can be done.

