Police suspect arson in fire that destroyed Sheshatshiu band council office

The RCMP say they suspect a fire early Monday morning at the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation band council office was arson. (Simon Peter Gregoire/Facebook)

Labrador RCMP suspect a fire that destroyed the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation band council office Monday morning was deliberately set.

A statement from Sheshatshiu RCMP issued early Tuesday afternoon said they're investigating a suspected arson, which was reported to police on Utshimau Street around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. When police arrived, the Sheshatshiu fire department and North West River volunteer fire department were fighting the flames, which had completely engulfed the building, according to the statement.

Police say no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, which is being investigated by the police and the provincial fire services division.

The fire comes days after a band council byelection in Sheshatshiu. Newly elected Sheshatshiu Chief Etienne Rich said administration is looking for a new space where Sheshatshiu band council business can be done.

On Monday, police said they were investigating video evidence pulled from inside the charred remains of the building, along with video from the neighbouring Innu Nation building.

The Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation band council office was still smouldering Monday afternoon after the fire completely destroyed the building. (Sakib Ibn Rashid Rhivu/CBC)

Jerome Jack of Sheshatshiu said Tuesday he was saddened by the destruction of the building..

"The band council office is a very reliable resource of income for people in Sheshatshiu because a lot of the operations are controlled by the office there," Jack said.

"Many people have titles that work there because of the operations that continue in Sheshatshiu such as the services and the public works, the social health, amongst other titles."

Jack said the people who worked in the building aren't the only ones affected by the fire, pointing to the community's younger generation who rely on the recreation committee.

"The newly elected chief didn't have a chance to step into his office because of the building fire," said Jack.

"It's very sad it had to escalate to the destruction of the band council office due to a fire, if it was arson."

