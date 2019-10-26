Sheshatshiu grieves woman, 20, who drowned in Lake Melville

A 20-year-old woman from Sheshatshiu drowned Saturday, according to the RCMP.

In an email, spokesperson Glenda Power told CBC News police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m.

The young woman's body was recovered by searchers late Saturday afternoon.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged, Power said.

Dozens of volunteers searched Lake Melville for hours on Saturday.

The effort included police, Happy Valley-Goose Bay's volunteer ground search and rescue group, and many other individuals from Sheshatshiu and neighbouring communities.

Other volunteers brought coffee and food for the searchers. A craft shop on the North West River waterfront opened its doors to act as a warming centre. Afternoon temperatures in the area hovered around three degrees.

Anastasia Qupee, Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation's social health director, said the Mary May Healing Centre is open for anyone who wants to be with others or to talk to someone.

She said Labrador Grenfell Health counsellors and teachers from Sheshatshiu Innu School are providing support.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador