Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation helicoptering teenagers to traditional camp to pass down Innu skills 

Sitting in a helicopter off the Trans Labrador Highway in central Labrador, Ray Sillitt said he's looking forward to learning how to gut a fish, clean a goose and try hunting for himself.

Sillitt is one of 20 teenagers being helicoptered to Gabriel Lake in central Labrador for a 10-day camping trip hosted by Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation.

"It helps us learn more about our culture," Sillitt said of the camp.

Ray Sillitt is one of the teenagers heading out to Gabriel Lake to learn traditional Innu skills. Sillitt said he wants to try hunting for the first time. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

The Innu First Nation held a pilot camp in August to gauge interest from the community. Fifteen teenagers went out on the land near the First Nation for five days.

The camp had a huge response from the community and the First Nation began to plan a winter version. Twenty teenagers signed up, and almost two dozen more were on the wait list before the camp began on April 17.

"These kids are going to know [about] our ancestors, how the land made them feel, and learning these ways so that they could pass it on to their children and keep on continuing this tradition, this Innu way of life," said Yvette Michel.

Michel was one of the facilitators of the August cam. Preparing for the winter camp was challenging compared to the summer one due to the weather conditions, Michel said. At the same time, it's going to be fun to teach winter skills, she said.

Two youth heading out to the camp climbed into the helicopter that was taking youth and supplies out to Gabriel Lake on Sunday, April 16. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"You learn how to set up the tents and the smell, pick up the [spruce] boughs," Michel said. "What I look forward to is the smell of the boughs and the smell of the camp. It's on your clothes, the nature and it feels like you're breathing clean air."

Being on the land is relaxing and less stressful than being back in the community, Michel said. Some teenagers may have anxiety or depression but you don't see it when they are out on the land, she said.

"They get to know us and they get to hang around with us, and I think that's the experience that I love about them because they want to learn about our way of life. They ask questions, they're curious. They keep you busy."

Yvette Michel is one of the facilitators working to teach youth traditional Innu skills at the winter culture camp at Gabriel Lake. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Michel hopes Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation can make the winter camp an annual trip for teenagers, but it all depends on funding, she said.

"I hope that this will continue for generations to come," Michel said. "It feels like that's where you belong."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador