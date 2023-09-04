Sheshatshiu band council office destroyed by early-morning blaze

The Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation band council office has been destroyed after a blaze early Monday morning.

Footage of the fire from witnesses on social media shows flames gutting the single-story building, the site of the Labrador community's political leadership.

It's not clear whether anyone was inside the building at the time or whether anyone has been injured.

"It's totalled now. It's gone," said resident Jerome Jack. "It was very intense. The whole community witnessed that ... they seen what kind of damage the fire has caused."

Jack said residents have been left appalled and fearful, questioning how the community will govern itself after the fire displaced band employees and council members.

"They want to know when it will be [erected] again," he said. "There's going to be quite a few people out of their office."

The fire comes days after a by-election in Sheshatshiu to elect a new chief.

Police are investigating video evidence pulled from inside the charred remains of the building.

Sheshatshiu Chief Etienne Rich told CBC News he would speak later on Monday.

