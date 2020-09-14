Gambin-Walsh will not return to cabinet, premier says

Liberal MHA Sherry Gambin-Walsh will not return to the cabinet, Premier Andrew Furey confirmed Monday, "because the RCMP found she broke cabinet confidence."

Furey said he deliberated on what the future should hold for the former minister of Service NL, and ultimately decided she should not return to her old job.

The two met Sunday.

"I informed her that I had chatted with some of her caucus colleagues, I sought advice from members of cabinet and informed her that the cabinet I have is the cabinet," Furey told reporters.

Gambin-Walsh was spared from criminal charges, but an RCMP investigation did find she breached cabinet confidence by sharing details of police promotions with an officer who was a friend of hers.

The RCMP say there was nothing nefarious about the exchange of information — nobody benefited from it, and Gambin-Walsh denies she was trying to exert any influence on the proceedings.

Premier Andrew Furey says he consulted with caucus and cabinet before deciding to not reinstall Gambin-Walsh in cabinet. (CBC)

She voluntarily stepped away from her position in early April when she found out the RCMP were investigating her and took her cellphones with a search warrant.

The complaint was lodged by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Joe Boland, when he found out acting Insp. Paul Didham was aware of which officers were being put forward to cabinet for promotions before the news was official.

Didham was not one of the senior officers who received a promotion. His status with the RNC remains in question, as the force has refused to disclose information as it conducts an internal review.

Gambin-Walsh was the minister of children, seniors and social development when Dwight Ball's Liberals took power in 2015. She later moved to Service NL and spent the majority of her time in that post.

No way Joyce returns: Furey

Gambin-Walsh made news in 2018 by putting forward a complaint of bullying and harassment against fellow cabinet minister Eddie Joyce.

The ensuing investigation cleared Joyce of those complaints, but resulted in him being ejected from cabinet and caucus. He has not returned and made it clear he won't come back to the Liberals unless Gambin-Walsh is out.

Humber-Bay of Islands MHA Eddie Joyce is suing several current and former Liberal caucus members, and the commissioner for legislative standards. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Furey was clear on Monday he has no interest in Joyce making a comeback.

"Mr. Joyce is suing several members of caucus, and frankly that's a non-starter for me and him being welcomed into a collective," Furey said.

Joyce is suing Gambin-Walsh, former premier Dwight Ball, Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper and Commissioner of Legislative Standards Bruce Chaulk.

He also said Dwight Ball, in a conversation with Joyce, described the allegations made by Gambin-Walsh as "bullshit" and said he was going to fire her from caucus.

Ball denied those remarks.

