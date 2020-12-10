Sherry Gambin-Walsh disputes some info in RCMP filings that led to phone seizure

Sherry Gambin-Walsh says she didn't know she had been under police investigation for weeks when two RCMP officers approached her in early April.

"I had absolutely no idea. I was floored," the Liberal MHA said in an interview.

"I was out for a daily morning walk when two officers came to me and asked me for my phones. I did not know what was going on. I had no idea why they wanted my phone. I was stunned. I was stunned. I was absolutely stunned."

Gambin-Walsh was removed from cabinet afterwards, and was not reinstated after the Mounties publicly said, months later, that she would not be charged.

She is speaking out now, after CBC News obtained 56 pages of unsealed RCMP court filings detailing what investigators told a judge to get a warrant for her phones.

Gambin-Walsh did not oppose the release of the document.

"I wanted to know what type of information does it take to just stop somebody on the side of the road and take their phones from them," she said.

Having now read it, she has questions about whether there was enough information there — and is also questioning the accuracy of some of the information in the document.

"All this is over a text message," Gambin-Walsh said. "This is all over a text message between two friends where I mistakenly confirmed something for him one evening when he was frustrated."

RCMP probe resulted in no charges

The series of events that led to Gambin-Walsh's abrupt departure from cabinet dates back a month before her phones were ultimately seized in early April.

That's according to the unsealed RCMP court filings, called an information to obtain a warrant, or ITO.

In early March, rumours had consumed the top levels of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary — who was getting promoted in the top ranks of the provincial police force, and who wasn't.

RNC morale is not my fault, Sherry Gambin-Walsh says

The rumours about the promotions turned out to be 100 per cent accurate. And top brass at the RNC had their suspicions why.

They focused their attention on Gambin-Walsh and then-acting RNC Insp. Paul Didham. The Mounties were called in to investigate whether a breach of cabinet confidentiality led to the leak, and whether a breach of trust occurred.

The RCMP ultimately concluded that the contents of a confidential cabinet document were shared, but no charges would be filed, noting that no one benefited from the action.

Gambin-Walsh acknowledges doing something she shouldn't have.

"I made a mistake of confirming for officer Didham a rumour that he already knew," she told CBC News.

"I should not have done that, in hindsight."

However, she takes issue with comments made by RNC Chief Joe Boland, as reported in the ITO, about the situation being "devastating for morale" at the force.

Gambin-Walsh said she had many interactions with the RNC in her role as minister of Service NL, and her experience in the portfolio made her aware of general discontent within the force.

"I do not wish to take full responsibility for discontent and poor morale within the RNC," she said.

Disputes accuracy of information in ITO

Gambin-Walsh is also contesting the accuracy of some information in the RCMP court filings.

According to the ITO, RNC Deputy Chief Paul Woodruff gave a recorded statement to RCMP investigators. Woodruff said Didham told him Gambin-Walsh had offered Didham a job at the Motor Registration Division, but he had turned it down.

"I never, ever offered him a job, nor did he ever ask me to assist him in getting a job at MRD," Gambin-Walsh told CBC.

She also references another section of the document, where Chief Joe Boland indicates he doesn't think Gambin-Walsh offered Didham a job, but encouraged him to apply.

Gambin-Walsh and acting Insp. Paul Didham were the subjects of a warrant, granted on April 2, to have their phones seized. (CBC)

On another occasion, according to the ITO, Didham had informed Woodruff that Gambin-Walsh was texting Didham while being asked about traffic or cannabis issues during question period in the legislature, and Didham would text back what answers she should give. Woodruff described that to RCMP investigators as inappropriate and highly unusual.

Gambin-Walsh says she did text Didham to ask him questions about things like cannabis or the Highway Traffic Act, because of his front-line knowledge and experience. But she says that didn't happen while she was being asked questions by the opposition.

"I can assure you that I did not use my electronic device to message an individual for answers during question period," she said.

Not reappointed to cabinet

Gambin-Walsh has remained in the Liberal caucus as a backbench MHA since her removal from cabinet in early April.

After the police wrapped up their investigation without charging her, Premier Andrew Furey said she would not return to a cabinet post.

At the time, Furey referenced the RCMP's findings that she "broke cabinet confidence."

Gambin-Walsh was the only sitting Liberal MHA to face a nomination challenge for the next election. She won the nomination.

