Forget Elf on the Shelf — Elf in a Bubble is so 2020

Sheri Gillam started popping up all over the Bonavista area as a life-size Elf on the Shelf a few years ago.

Now — as a year defined and dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close — she's updated her outfit with a big plastic bubble.

"People have been wondering where the elf has been for the last week, and I haven't given any answers or any clues. She was just waiting. She was waiting for her exemption letter to come, and here she is," Gillam told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show recently.

Gillam said she started dressing as an elf as a bit of fun for her sister-in-law, posing in mischievous situations and posting the pictures to social media.

Gillam got comfortable at Cohen's Home Furnishings in 2017. (Facebook)

She has fallen asleep in a bed at a local furniture store, been caught eating ice cream in a grocery store freezer, and taken a bath in a tub full of marshmallows while sipping from a bottle of pancake syrup.

"People were reaching out, saying that it was giving them a bit of joy and they couldn't wait for the next day. And I did it, and it just rolled from there. I've been on rooftops. I've been in Foodland freezers. I've been in a good many places in the last couple of years."

Gillam says being in her giant bubble is like being a hamster in a wheel.

Gillam practised walking in her 'hamster wheel' on her deck. (Johnny Sheri Gillam/Facebook)

"It's a great bit of fun. I can't wait to see what I'm going to be able to do next in it," she laughed.

While she can be outgoing, Gillam also deals with anxiety, and she understands that Christmas can be a difficult time for many people.

"This year it seems like everybody is in a circumstance that they don't know if they'll be able to spend time with their families, or they're just all on edge and there's anxiety with everything," she said.

"If it can make people laugh, then it's all worth it."

One of Gillam's favourite moments was posing inside the freezer of the local Foodland store, eating ice cream. (Facebook)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador