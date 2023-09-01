This St. John's mural ended up in a snowbank. Now a group of volunteers is restoring it

Gary Taylor has restored this Sheila's Brush mural in collaboration with original artist Helen Gregory. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

After a mural depicting the legend of Sheila's Brush was ripped off the downtown St. John's building where it hung for nearly 30 years, a group of volunteers decided to rescue it.

One night, Diana Daly was driving past the Harbour Drive building where the mural had been since 1992, and she noticed it wasn't in its usual spot.

"It was just like, in the snow bank, down on the ground. Just left as garbage," she told CBC News.

Daly said she always loved the mural — especially its contrast to the bright jellybean row houses and sunny scenes often featured in tourism campaigns.

Newfoundland folklore refers to a snowstorm on or shortly after St. Patrick's Day as "Sheila's Brush." The mural, painted by Helen Gregory, shows the mythical Sheila, throwing out her dishwater and creating the last winter storm of the season somewhere on the coast of Newfoundland.

WATCH: See the Sheila's Brush mural, before and after its rescue and restoration Sheila’s Brush mural ready to rise from the trash Duration 2:40 An iconic piece of public art in St. John’s needs a new home. For 30 years, a mural called Sheila’s Brush loomed over St. John’s Harbour. But in 2021 it was taken down without warning and thrown in the trash.

The mural was replaced with a sign for a fast-food restaurant.

Daly put out a call on Facebook and enlisted the help of a friend with a truck; they rescued it and she brought it home.

"It was just an absolute impulse," she said.

Back to Sheila's Brush, 31 years later

Daly and a group of volunteers set up a GoFundMe page to begin restoring it; they enlisted artist Gary Taylor to work on the restoration process.

"It was almost like it was sandblasted because, of course, being so close to the harbour, the wind and the saltwater hitting it," he said.

The volunteers then turned to Gregory for help.

Gregory, now living in Ontario, said she created the mural when she was a 21-year-old student working a summer job for the City of St. John's. She created three murals for the city, but Sheila's Brush is the only one that's survived.

Gregory said she never expected the mural to last for so long.

"To me, it was starting to look a little rough and weather-beaten," she said.

She wasn't opposed to its removal — but then, she found out about the rescue through social media.

"It was really incredible, and like, very heartwarming," she said.

"I guess it was always kind of a community object."

Gregory was able to help guide the process. She found some old Polaroids of the painting in progress, which served as references.

Now the restoration is complete — and the group is looking for a new place to hang the mural.

"It would be really nice if it gets to be reinstalled outside and can be appreciated again in its second life," she said.