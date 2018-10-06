Wonderful grand shed band: A Bay Roberts party finds a following on Facebook

From left, Paul Somerton, Hedley Bradbury and Lewis Parsons. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Every Saturday night, they're there.

Lewis Parsons, Hedley Bradbury and Paul Somerton, along with their wives and friends, gather in a shed — the location rotates, to keep things interesting — for an evening of music, laughing and a beverage or two.

"I'll tell you, we [have] some time in here Saturday nights," said Bradbury, who brings an accordion along.

"Lots of drink, I'll tell you right now. And lots of food besides that. Don't have to worry about that."

The Conception Bay Showband rotates its sheds, but this one belong to Lewis Parsons. (CBC)

What makes these Bay Roberts shed parties different from the many other surely on the go in Newfoundland and Labrador on the same night is the number of people taking part.

Imagine a shed party with thousands of people involved. Lorraine Parsons, Lewis's wife, who often uses her phone to stream the fun to a Facebook page she created, says up to 30,000 people have taken part.

'If we can play it, we will play it'

The shed party is a longstanding tradition in many small towns around the province. Sheds are a place for work, either fishing or around the home, but they're a place for fun as well — a spot to gather with friends and family, play some tunes, throw some darts and not have to worry if you spill something on the floor.

That's just what this group has been doing for nearly 20 years, and they enjoy being able to share the tradition with fans around the world whether its others who can't attend a party of their own, homesick Newfoundlanders living elsewhere, or people around the world who just like a good time.

Lorraine Parsons started streaming the shed parties on Facebook Live, but didn't expect the videos to reach thousands. (CBC)

"We comes here Saturday evening, haves a few games of cards, then all the crowd comes around 8:00, 8:30, 9:00," Bradbury said.

"Then we'll get the guitars, accordions out and have a few tunes."

They'll even take song requests from viewers.

"When they put it out live they puts in their requests," Bradbury said.

"And whatever requests they sends in if we can play it, we will play it."

There are mementos and photos hung on the wall of the shed. (CBC)

In addition to hanging out via Facebook Live, would-be partygoers can pop down to the shed in person. A couple from Ontario came by the weekend before last, and some people from other parts of the island stop by regularly.

"You just come, walk in, sit down, enjoy yourself, and do what you want to do," Lewis Parsons said.

"No money involved whatsoever."

'It's gone phenomenal'

When Lorraine Parsons first starting putting the parties online on the Conception Bay Showband Facebook page, she had no expectation that thousands of people would want to watch their good time.

"I thought the b'ys need some recognition too," she said.

A shed party in Conception Bay North that got so popular - the by's had to build a piece on... online that is! 5:05

"I just decided to get on the computer, see what I could do. I made up this site and it's gone phenomenal."

They enjoy that something that means so much to them brings joy to so many other people as well.

Many of the shed's decorations are homemade, Lewis Parsons says. (CBC)

"Knowing that all the viewers are watching, having a good time, it really makes it worthwhile," Somerton said.

Sounds like fun? Then have a shed party of your own, they suggest — it's a Newfoundland tradition they all hope to play some part in keeping alive.

"We're old time Newfies, like to put out old-time music and keep the tradition going. It seems to be a fading thing now," Lewis Parsons said.

"I hope from this, everybody around this island will get together and do something like this."

Is the shed party a dying tradition - or is it alive and well? Baccalieu Trail tourism operator Sue Rose is welcoming tourists to the shed... and charging 'em cover! 7:08

With files from Jeremy Eaton

